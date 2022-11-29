Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Suddenly Spikes 10% in Hours

Tue, 11/29/2022 - 06:26
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Dogecoin bulls are back on track with a double-digit price increase
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The price of Dogecoin, the leading meme coin, has surged by roughly 12% within five hours. 

DOGE
Image by tradingview.com

The canine cryptocurrency reached a peak of $0.10516 on the Binance exchange before paring some gains. 

According to data provided by coin ranking site CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin is currently the best-performing cryptocurrency within the top 10. It is also the third best-performing cryptocurrency within the 100 (behind only Fantom and Chainlink). 

Сardano's AdaSwap Goes Live on Mainnet

Dogecoin saw a double-digit price spike over the weekend after Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggested that he would create his own smartphone amid his feud with tech giant Apple. The market saw this ludicrous idea as a potentially positive sign for future Dogecoin adoption.  

As reported by U.Today, the price of the most popular meme coin shed its weekend gains on Monday, with profit-taking likely thwarting the meme coin’s renewed momentum. 

Dogecoin experienced a wild rally shortly after Musk finalized the acquisition of Twitter. However, it fizzled out relatively quickly, and the largest meme coin is still down 85.74% from its lifetime peak. 

As reported by U.Today, Dogecoin plunged sharply lower after Twitter reportedly scrapped its plans to integrate a cryptocurrency wallet. 

Still, the price of the leading meme coin remains sensitive to any Twitter-related news since the market still believes that DOGE might an end being an important part of the social media platform.  

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

