Original U.Today article

Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of Golden Cross Signal: Crypto Market Review, Jan. 24

Tue, 01/24/2023 - 23:50
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Markets are at pivotal point: we are either seeing long-term reversal or continuation of downtrend
Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of Golden Cross Signal: Crypto Market Review, Jan. 24
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Markets are still hanging by a thin thread as the majority of assets have faced their local resistance and are not moving forward in the last few days, which is nothing but a healthy consolidation, and the situation might change any minute.

Dogecoin's important signal

As mentioned in our previous reviews, Dogecoin has been on the verge of receiving a fundamental reversal signal, a cross between the 50- and 200-day moving averages, also known as the "golden cross." Usually, this is considered the go-to signal for a long-term reversal as it suggests that the midterm movement of an asset prevails over the long-term movement.

DOGE chart
Source: TradingView

Considering the rise of meme assets on the market, Dogecoin's suppressed performance raised some concerns, but at the same time, there is no need to worry or bet on the reversal of the asset simply because of a lack of momentum.

In the foreseeable future, we might see the acceleration of the rally thanks to the aforementioned signal and the general recovery of the market.

Ethereum is stalling

After seeing a solid recovery a few days ago, Ethereum has been facing some problems on its way up as it could not break the local resistance level at approximately $1,610. While it may seem like the 200-day moving average is the barrier that the second biggest cryptocurrency on the market could not break, this is not necessarily true.

If we take a look at the chart, it becomes clear that the line that connects local tops throughout the four-month period is the true resistance Ether has to break. Unfortunately, it does not seem as if Ether is breaking it on its own, without the support of the rest of the market.

Related
Ark Invest's Chris Burniske Says Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) Are Key Indicators: Details

According to ultrasound.money, Ethereum's issuance normalized and the cryptocurrency became deflationary once again. However, the constant burn of ETH is not enough by itself, as it does not directly affect the performance of the second biggest cryptocurrency on the market.

However, the recovery of burning operations on Ethereum is a result of increased network activity, which could lead to the improvement of Ether's market performance, as it usually depends on the revenue of validators, solutions and companies on the network.

Marketwide breakout

The short-term bullrun that began on the cryptocurrency market recently would not have been possible without the recovery of traditional markets. The S&P500 index that reflects tendencies on markets in general has also been moving upward in the last few weeks, but it faced resistance shortly after.

As for now, it has already managed to break the long trendline resistance level and might gain a foothold above it, launching another wave on both crypto and traditional markets. However, some experts assume that this is nothing but a fakeout amid the bear market, and investors should brace themselves for a reversal and continuation of the trend we have been witnessing since the end of 2021.

#Ethereum #Dogecoin
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Cardano (ADA): Find out Why 60% of All Nodes Go Offline
01/25/2023 - 00:00
Cardano (ADA): Find out Why 60% of All Nodes Go Offline
Sabrina Martins VieiraSabrina Martins Vieira
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Hater Peter Schiff Claims Crypto Investors Should Cash Out After 30% Rally
01/24/2023 - 20:09
Bitcoin (BTC) Hater Peter Schiff Claims Crypto Investors Should Cash Out After 30% Rally
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 24
01/24/2023 - 19:00
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 24
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Cardano (ADA): Find out Why 60% of All Nodes Go Offline
Cardano (ADA): Find out Why 60% of All Nodes Go Offline
Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of Golden Cross Signal: Crypto Market Review, Jan. 24
Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of Golden Cross Signal: Crypto Market Review, Jan. 24
Bitcoin (BTC) Hater Peter Schiff Claims Crypto Investors Should Cash Out After 30% Rally
Bitcoin (BTC) Hater Peter Schiff Claims Crypto Investors Should Cash Out After 30% Rally
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 24
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 24
$200 Million on the Table: Sale Of CoinDesk Picks Up Steam
$200 Million on the Table: Sale Of CoinDesk Picks Up Steam
Grayscale CEO Elaborates on Whether GBTC Investors Will Be Able to Redeem Their Crypto
Grayscale CEO Elaborates on Whether GBTC Investors Will Be Able to Redeem Their Crypto
Cardano (ADA) Now Supports BUSD Seamlessly with This Bridge Solution
Cardano (ADA) Now Supports BUSD Seamlessly with This Bridge Solution
Hedgeye CEO Mocks Crypto Bulls, Troubled Times Ahead?
Hedgeye CEO Mocks Crypto Bulls, Troubled Times Ahead?
LDO Price Makes Another Spike, Lido's DeFi Dominance Hits 17%
LDO Price Makes Another Spike, Lido's DeFi Dominance Hits 17%
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 24
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 24
Show all