Advertisement
AD

Dogecoin (DOGE) Defies Downtrend in Epic Plot Twist

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Dogecoin (DOGE) holds steady as major market downtrend surfaces
Mon, 29/01/2024 - 16:35
Dogecoin (DOGE) Defies Downtrend in Epic Plot Twist
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a surprising twist, Dogecoin (DOGE) has emerged as an unexpected hero, defying the prevailing downtrend. Per the latest data from CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin is trading at $0.08101, showcasing a remarkable increase of 1.68% in the past 24 hours. 

Advertisement

The trading volume has surged to $416.5 million, marking a notable 68.9% uptick during the same period. Notably, while other top cryptocurrencies are in the red, Dogecoin stands tall in the green zone.

Top 10 price chart showing DOGE resilience. Source: CoinMarketCap

Related
Bitcoin's Big Move Might Trigger $1 Billion Liquidations, Analyst Warns BTC Bears

Dogecoin's resilience amid market turbulence

As the crypto market experiences a notable decline, Dogecoin's resilience has become a point of fascination for investors and enthusiasts alike. The driving force behind Dogecoin's bullish momentum can be attributed to X owner Elon Musk and his ambitious project, X Payments. Musk, renowned for his interest in cryptocurrencies, especially DOGE and Bitcoin (BTC), has been a key player in shaping market sentiment.

X, formerly labeled as Twitter, recently made a move into the financial sector with the official launch of its X Payments account. Musk's commitment to this venture is highlighted by the acquisition of licenses for money operations in multiple U.S. states. In a recent interview, Musk revealed intriguing insights into the future of X, describing it as the ultimate version of what PayPal should have been.

One of the key takeaways from the conversation was Musk's announcement that the much-anticipated X payments feature is set to make its debut later this year. This revelation has undoubtedly fueled positive sentiment around Dogecoin, as it positions itself as a crucial element in Musk's grand vision for the all-encompassing X platform.

Related
Elon Musk Spills Beans on X Payments – Is Dogecoin in Mix?

The sentiment around this venture has not cooled down, attributed to the sustained DOGE push.

Binance boosts Dogecoin's fortunes

Another factor that may be contributing to Dogecoin's positive signal is its recent addition to Binance's USDC-margined futures. Binance's move to integrate Dogecoin into its USDC-margined futures has added liquidity and further diversified trading options for Dogecoin enthusiasts.

Furthermore, Dogecoin has continued to receive support from its active community members. This sense of community and purpose has helped Dogecoin weather storms and remain popular among crypto enthusiasts.

#Dogecoin
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Tether (USDT) Targets $100 Billion Cap as Market Hopes for New Inflows
2024/01/29 16:47
Tether (USDT) Targets $100 Billion Cap as Market Hopes for New Inflows
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image JPMorgan: Bitcoin ETF Hype Cooling
2024/01/29 16:47
JPMorgan: Bitcoin ETF Hype Cooling
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Skyrockets 80% in Trading Volume as XRP Price Is Going Through Now or Never Moment
2024/01/29 16:47
XRP Skyrockets 80% in Trading Volume as XRP Price Is Going Through Now or Never Moment
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

tea Protocol Announces Incentivized Testnet Launch, Setting a New Paradigm in Open-Source Software
Neoxa.net The Future of Crypto Gaming
Devour.io Announces Tech Analyst and Media Expert Paul Barron as Advisor
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Dogecoin (DOGE) Defies Downtrend in Epic Plot Twist
Tether (USDT) Targets $100 Billion Cap as Market Hopes for New Inflows
JPMorgan: Bitcoin ETF Hype Cooling
Show all