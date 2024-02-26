Dogecoin Developer Drops Hint About Major Update in Works

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) is now much closer to the launch of a new core upgrade that will boost its performance and usability. The update, Dogecoin Core 1.14.7, contains many bug fixes and security improvements.

The final phase of the update, which is expected to be released soon, was highlighted by Dogecoin developer Patrick Lodder on X (formerly Twitter), who posted "entering the final stage of the Dogecoin Core 1.14.7 release plan," while noting what remains for the upgrade to sail.

Inevitable 360, a Dogecoin developer, tweeted a screenshot of the milestone window for the upgrade 1.14.7, which showed the progress of the update and the words "97% Complete, Dogecoin Core 1.14.7 next update."

While excitement remains for this new upgrade, which would contain essential bug and security fixes, the 1.21 release has been the target for a major Dogecoin core upgrade for the past three years.

As mentioned by Patrick Lodder in a Dogecoin forum post, the idea of the 1.14.7 upgrade is that it will be easy to transition to the 1.15 version whenever it is released, as well as remove some constraints to focus on more important work.

Libdogecoin 0.1.3, released earlier in February, was the culmination of a year's worth of work spent testing and developing the library, adding various new features, including several from community members, such as support for Android.

Going forward in 2024, Dogecoin's core C library, Libdogecoin, is expected to expand its Python and Go language bindings as well as explore additional capabilities.

GigaWallet, a prominent backend service for Dogecoin businesses, is set to expand shopping cart integration and offer user-friendly APIs in 2024.

The Dogecoin Foundation says its goals for 2024 include improving existing projects, launching new initiatives like DogeBox and increasing team and community participation.