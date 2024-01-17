Dogecoin Army Ready to Use DOGE on X: Survey

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

DOGE-themed account @dogeofficialceo has published a post on the X/Twitter social media network to survey other Dogecoin fans if they are ready to start using DOGE for payments and tipping on the platform should it be integrated by its owner, Elon Musk.

Numerous responses to it show that, indeed, the DOGE community is willing to do so. Some DOGE fans stated that they would agree to do that if users link their wallets into the platform.

The Dogecoin community got stirred up approximately a week ago as news spread that Elon Musk was preparing to kickstart peer-to-peer payments on X. The company’s official blog post stated that P2P payments will be introduced this year, making the platform offer “more utility and opportunities for commerce” and also let X take yet another step toward becoming an “everything app,” in accordance with the plan voiced by its new owner, Elon Musk, as he was closing the $44 billion deal on purchasing Twitter in October 2022. Last year, X secured licenses for payment processing across various U.S. states.

In his earlier interviews, Musk once stated that Dogecoin is far better suited for payments than Bitcoin, and before acquiring the company, he mentioned many times that implementing DOGE as a means of payment on Twitter would be a good idea since he is a big fan of Dogecoin himself. DOGE was inspired by memes, and Musk is a great meme lover, who likes posting them on his X page frequently.

While Musk has not made any official statements about whether DOGE will be officially used on X, he did make it clear that the company (all of his companies, actually) is not going to create a native cryptocurrency. Thus, he dispelled rumors about an “X coin” being launched.

Over billion DOGE moved this week

According to Whale Alert blockchain sleuth, over the past 24 hours, an anonymous buyer withdrew 67,903,623 Dogecoin from Robinhood – a popular brokerage platform. Earlier this week, the same source reported a much bigger amount of these meme coins transferred – 990,000,000 DOGE worth $79,757,842 at the time when the transaction was made.

In the meantime, over the past 24 hours, the original meme cryptocurrency DOGE has lost around 2.85%, dropping to $0.0805.