DOGE Spikes 9% as BSC Whales Go After It Actively

Leading meme coin's price has surged nearly 10% as whales have become interested in DOGE

Dogecoin has begun to attract the largest crypto whales once again, and the price has soared by over 9% since yesterday.

DOGE price spikes along with whales' interest

A tweet recently published by @WhaleStatsBSC says that Dogecoin has reentered the list of the top 10 most actively bought cryptocurrencies among the 500 biggest wallets on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC, also well known as BNB Chain).

Dogecoin is now on that list, along with other popular altcoins — XRP, FIL and LUNA wrapped on BNB Chain. XRP, according to WhaleStats, is currently the most traded crypto by the biggest BSC whales, and ETH is the most widely held one.

In the meantime, the canine coin has demonstrated substantial growth over the past 24 hours. Since Jan. 8, it has jumped by 9.10%, hitting the $0.0783 level. By now, however, there has been a slight pullback, and DOGE is now sitting at $0.0778 on the Binance exchange.

DOGE usage via BitPay increases

As reported by U.Today, over the weekend, popular cryptocurrency payment processor BitPay showed that Dogecoin was the fourth most popular digital asset among the platform's users, coming after Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).