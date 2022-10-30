DOGE Price Analysis for October 30

The last day of the week is neutral for the cryptocurrency market as some coins are rising while others are facing a correction.
DOGE/USD
DOGE has gained the most value today, rising by 17.64% while its price has risen by over 100% over the last week.
Despite the sharp rise today, DOGE is looking bearish on the hourly time frame as the price is returning to the recently created support level at $0.1235.
If a breakout occurs, the fall may continue to $0.1150 shortly.
On the daily chart, the situation is unclear as DOGE could not keep rising today. If the bar closes below yesterday's peak at $0.1515, traders might expect a drop to the $0.11 zone next week.
From the midterm point of view, DOGE has faced resistance at the mirror level at $0.1224. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, there is a possibility of a downward move to $0.10.
DOGE is trading at $0.12164 at press time.