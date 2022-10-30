DOGE Price Analysis for October 30

Original U.Today article

Does DOGE have power for further rise?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The last day of the week is neutral for the cryptocurrency market as some coins are rising while others are facing a correction.

DOGE/USD

DOGE has gained the most value today, rising by 17.64% while its price has risen by over 100% over the last week.

Despite the sharp rise today, DOGE is looking bearish on the hourly time frame as the price is returning to the recently created support level at $0.1235.

If a breakout occurs, the fall may continue to $0.1150 shortly.

On the daily chart, the situation is unclear as DOGE could not keep rising today. If the bar closes below yesterday's peak at $0.1515, traders might expect a drop to the $0.11 zone next week.

From the midterm point of view, DOGE has faced resistance at the mirror level at $0.1224. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, there is a possibility of a downward move to $0.10.

DOGE is trading at $0.12164 at press time.