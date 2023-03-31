DOGE Co-Founder Slams Senator Warren for Building 'Anti-Crypto Army'

IT engineer Billy Markus, who created the original meme token Dogecoin together with Jackson Palmer and is now a major crypto influencer has taken to Twitter to share his attitude on the recent anti-crypto campaign started by Senator Warren. In particular, Markus bashed Warren for the "anti-crypto army" that she is building.

Markus posted a computer-generated picture of Senator Warren wearing a uniform of the U.S. army and holding a machine gun with a group of armed soldiers. "Join Elizabeth Warren's anti-crypto army," the DOGE co-founder commented.

Warren's anti-crypto campaign

A recent Forbes article reveals that Warren is building an "anti-crypto" army as part of her reelection campaign. This one came right after Coin Group warned that the U.S. ban of the TikTok app could be just the beginning followed by a ban of leading digital currency Bitcoin.

Warren, as a member of the Senate Banking Committee that is overseeing the U.S. SEC regulatory agency, took an active part in a series of recent bills against Bitcoin and the crypto space overall that were implemented last year.

Warren claims that among the "sins" of crypto usage is that various criminals, including drug lords and human traffickers, utilize crypto to launder their ill-gotten gains.

Crypto influencers' reaction to Warren's step

Among other major figures in the crypto space who responded to the making of the "anti-crypto army" were founder of Cardano Charles Hoskinson, pro-XRP founder of CryptoLaw John Deaton, and crypto trader and podcaster Scott Melker.

BREAKING! EXCLUSIVE!



Elizabeth Warren is forming an “anti-crypto army.”



We found this leaked photo of her lieutenants and generals, scary stuff. pic.twitter.com/eCbGkL4GWT — The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) March 30, 2023

Many in the crypto space believe that the U.S. government is making way for its own CBDC, hence the recent attacks against multiple crypto companies and exchanges, including the most recent lawsuit of the CFTC against Binance and its chief executive, CZ.

Elizabeth Warren isn’t building an anti-crypto army. She’s building a pro-CBDC army. — Hailey Lennon (@HaileyLennonBTC) March 30, 2023

The same reason is named for recently closed large crypto-friendly banks Silvergate, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, which had been providing banking services to Ripple Labs and other crypto firms.