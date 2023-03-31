DOGE Co-Founder Slams Senator Warren for Building 'Anti-Crypto Army'

Fri, 03/31/2023 - 13:10
article image
Yuri Molchan
Co-founder of DOGE trashes anti-crypto US senator, other crypto influencers join him
DOGE Co-Founder Slams Senator Warren for Building 'Anti-Crypto Army'
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

IT engineer Billy Markus, who created the original meme token Dogecoin together with Jackson Palmer and is now a major crypto influencer has taken to Twitter to share his attitude on the recent anti-crypto campaign started by Senator Warren. In particular, Markus bashed Warren for the "anti-crypto army" that she is building.

Markus posted a computer-generated picture of Senator Warren wearing a uniform of the U.S. army and holding a machine gun with a group of armed soldiers. "Join Elizabeth Warren's anti-crypto army," the DOGE co-founder commented.

Warren's anti-crypto campaign

A recent Forbes article reveals that Warren is building an "anti-crypto" army as part of her reelection campaign. This one came right after Coin Group warned that the U.S. ban of the TikTok app could be just the beginning followed by a ban of leading digital currency Bitcoin.

Warren, as a member of the Senate Banking Committee that is overseeing the U.S. SEC regulatory agency, took an active part in a series of recent bills against Bitcoin and the crypto space overall that were implemented last year.

Warren claims that among the "sins" of crypto usage is that various criminals, including drug lords and human traffickers, utilize crypto to launder their ill-gotten gains.

Related
Shibarium-Oriented PawSwap Dex to Integrate 7 Chains, Here They Are

Crypto influencers' reaction to Warren's step

Among other major figures in the crypto space who responded to the making of the "anti-crypto army" were founder of Cardano Charles Hoskinson, pro-XRP founder of CryptoLaw John Deaton, and crypto trader and podcaster Scott Melker.

Many in the crypto space believe that the U.S. government is making way for its own CBDC, hence the recent attacks against multiple crypto companies and exchanges, including the most recent lawsuit of the CFTC against Binance and its chief executive, CZ.

The same reason is named for recently closed large crypto-friendly banks Silvergate, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, which had been providing banking services to Ripple Labs and other crypto firms.

#Dogecoin #Elizabeth Warren
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image XRP Can Start Alt Season, Here's How
03/31/2023 - 12:43
XRP Can Start Alt Season, Here's How
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Jim Cramer Says Binance 'Way Too Sketchy,' Binance CEO CZ Reacts
03/31/2023 - 12:22
Jim Cramer Says Binance 'Way Too Sketchy,' Binance CEO CZ Reacts
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bitcoin (BTC) Now Accepted by This U.S. Travel Company: Details
03/31/2023 - 11:52
Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bitcoin (BTC) Now Accepted by This U.S. Travel Company: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide