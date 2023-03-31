Cardano Creator Dunks on Anti-Crypto Elizabeth Warren with Michael Jordan Reference

Fri, 03/31/2023 - 09:57
Gamza Khanzadaev
Charles Hoskinson reacts to senator Elizabeth Warren's anti-crypto campaign using reference to greatest basketball player of all time
Senator Elizabeth Warren caused a stir in the crypto community with the publication of her campaign, which included a slogan about building an "anti-crypto army." Such an outburst did not go unnoticed by many major crypto figures, including Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson.

As a reaction to Warren's stance, Hoskinson chose a gif depicting Michael Jordan saying the now-famous phrase: "It became personal with me." Having so eloquently and succinctly stated his opinion on the topic, the blockchain developer nevertheless lamented that it was hard not to take it that way.

Crypto community reaction

Less restrained in his remarks was pro-crypto lawyer and legal representative of XRP holders John Deaton. Thus, he stated that the politician is a fraud, recalling the case when Warren's staff refused to look into the case of over 300 constituents from her district who were affected by the SEC investigation against Ripple.

At the time, Warren's people said the senator would not respond to the issue as she might appear to be siding with some crypto billionaires or company heads, even though it was about ordinary working people, Deaton recalls.

The bottom line is that Elizabeth Warren cares more about maintaining her class warfare than she does about truth and Justice. At first she wouldn’t help but now, she is out to hurt people

— John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) March 30, 2023

Some in the crypto community have also suggested that Senator Warren is building a pro-CBDC army rather than an anti-crypto one. Many are convinced that the government's emphasis on creating its own central bank cryptocurrency is a direct attempt to prohibit the circulation of private digital assets.

About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

