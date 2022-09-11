DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 11

Original U.Today article

When can traders expect sharp moves by meme coins?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market is trading sideways as neither bulls nor bears are dominating today.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 0.20% since yesterday, while the price has risen by 1.32% over the last week.

Despite the slight drop, the price is approaching the resistance level at $0.06531. If buyers' pressure continues, traders can expect a breakout followed by a rise to the next resistance area of $0.068 next week.

DOGE is trading at $0.6389 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the decline of DOGE, going down by 0.80% over the past 24 hours.

SHIB is still trading in the wide range between the support at $0.00001291 and the resistance at $0.00001407. Currently, one should not expect any sharp moves as the meme coin has not accumulated enough energy.

Respectively, sideways trading in the area of $0.000013 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001291 at press time.