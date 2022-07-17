DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 17

Original U.Today article

Do meme coins have enough power to start rising?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

This week has turned out to be bullish for the cryptocurrency market.

DOGE/USD

Despite the market growth, the rate of DOGE has declined by 5.58% over the last 7 days.

On the daily chart, DOGE is located in the middle of a wide range with neither bullish nor bearish signals. The meme coin has made a false breakout out of the $0.065 mark, which means that bears tend to be more potent than bulls.

If the situation does not change, one can see a return to the $0.060 zone soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.063 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the decline of DOGE, going down by 2.25% since the beginning of the week.

From the technical point of view, SHIB is also trading similar to DOGE as bulls have not seized the initiative yet in the long-term. The sellers' pressure may continue until buyers can fix the price above the $0.000011 zone.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001083 at press time.