Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 17

Sun, 07/17/2022 - 14:34
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Do meme coins have enough power to start rising?
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 17
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

This week has turned out to be bullish for the cryptocurrency market.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

Despite the market growth, the rate of DOGE has declined by 5.58% over the last 7 days.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, DOGE is located in the middle of a wide range with neither bullish nor bearish signals. The meme coin has made a false breakout out of the $0.065 mark, which means that bears tend to be more potent than bulls.

Related
BTC, ETH, XRP and SOL Price Analysis for July 15

If the situation does not change, one can see a return to the $0.060 zone soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.063 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the decline of DOGE, going down by 2.25% since the beginning of the week.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, SHIB is also trading similar to DOGE as bulls have not seized the initiative yet in the long-term. The sellers' pressure may continue until buyers can fix the price above the $0.000011 zone.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001083 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image XRP Rapid Trading Volume Surge May Result in Unusual Price Action
07/17/2022 - 15:20
XRP Rapid Trading Volume Surge May Result in Unusual Price Action
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for July 17
07/17/2022 - 14:15
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for July 17
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Shiba Inu's Governance Token BONE Nears Key Milestone; SHIB Price Up 5%
07/17/2022 - 13:42
Shiba Inu's Governance Token BONE Nears Key Milestone; SHIB Price Up 5%
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide