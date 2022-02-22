DOGAMÍ Debuts on Tezos With XTZ Bonuses for NFT Creators

A novel GameFi product has onboarded enthusiasts of the Tezos protocol and invited them to an amazing immersive blockchain-based game.

Tezos-based DOGAMÍ introduces Petaverse concept to Web3

According to an official announcement shared by the team of Tezos-based NFT-centric game DOGAMÍ, its first NFT mint took place today. Alpha generation of NFTs will be available on March 1.

DOGAMÍ addresses building a Petaverse, i.e. an immersive virtual world for people and their beloved pets. After its inaugural releases, DOGAMÍ will boast 300 breeds of dogs with a set of unique traits and characteristics.

The DOGAMÍ collection will be comprised of four categories of NFTs that are distinguished by rarity levels: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Diamond.

The DOGA coin is DOGAMÍ’s core native utility and governance asset. It also serves as a pivotal element of DOGAMÍ’s play-to-earn design and the most prominent economical incentive for Web3 enthusiasts to participate in DOGAMÍ’s activities.



A beta version of the play-to-earn design of DOGAMÍ is set to go live on Tezos (XTZ) in Q2. As such, the first community-driven NFTs mint is a crucial milestone on its way toward a full-fledged release.

A bonus for every NFT minted

In order to access the full stack of DOGAMÍ’s functionalities, GameFi enthusiasts should mint one of the 8,000 dog-themed NFTs. Every NFT comes with a 50 XTZ welcome bonus to its first owner.

The bonuses will be distributed only through non-custodial Tezos (XTZ) wallets: no CEX or Ethereum wallets are eligible for the airdrop.

In late Q4, 2021, DOGAMÍ secured $6 million in funding from a clutch of heavy-hitting VCs including Ubisoft, Animoca Brands, and The Sandbox team.

By press time, its community members count reach an amazing number of 80,000 members from all over the globe.