DOGAMÍ Debuts on Tezos With XTZ Bonuses for NFT Creators

Companies
Tue, 02/22/2022 - 19:11
article image
Vladislav Sopov
DOGAMÍ, a unique on-chain game with NFTs, goes live on Tezos, a high-performance blockchain
DOGAMÍ Debuts on Tezos With XTZ Bonuses for NFT Creators
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

A novel GameFi product has onboarded enthusiasts of the Tezos protocol and invited them to an amazing immersive blockchain-based game.

Tezos-based DOGAMÍ introduces Petaverse concept to Web3

According to an official announcement shared by the team of Tezos-based NFT-centric game DOGAMÍ, its first NFT mint took place today. Alpha generation of NFTs will be available on March 1.

DOGAMÍ addresses building a Petaverse, i.e. an immersive virtual world for people and their beloved pets. After its inaugural releases, DOGAMÍ will boast 300 breeds of dogs with a set of unique traits and characteristics.

The DOGAMÍ collection will be comprised of four categories of NFTs that are distinguished by rarity levels: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Diamond.

The DOGA coin is DOGAMÍ’s core native utility and governance asset. It also serves as a pivotal element of DOGAMÍ’s play-to-earn design and the most prominent economical incentive for Web3 enthusiasts to participate in DOGAMÍ’s activities.

A beta version of the play-to-earn design of DOGAMÍ is set to go live on Tezos (XTZ) in Q2. As such, the first community-driven NFTs mint is a crucial milestone on its way toward a full-fledged release.

A bonus for every NFT minted

In order to access the full stack of DOGAMÍ’s functionalities, GameFi enthusiasts should mint one of the 8,000 dog-themed NFTs. Every NFT comes with a 50 XTZ welcome bonus to its first owner.

The bonuses will be distributed only through non-custodial Tezos (XTZ) wallets: no CEX or Ethereum wallets are eligible for the airdrop.

In late Q4, 2021, DOGAMÍ secured $6 million in funding from a clutch of heavy-hitting VCs including Ubisoft, Animoca Brands, and The Sandbox team.

By press time, its community members count reach an amazing number of 80,000 members from all over the globe.

#NFT News #Tezos News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Songbird (SGB) Starts Trading on Kraken as Price Plunges 12%
02/22/2022 - 20:30
Songbird (SGB) Starts Trading on Kraken as Price Plunges 12%
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image FC Barcelona Rejects "Unethical" Cryptocurrency Sponsorship Deals
02/22/2022 - 18:52
FC Barcelona Rejects "Unethical" Cryptocurrency Sponsorship Deals
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image 414 Million DOGE Moved by Whales as Price Is Down Over 8%
02/22/2022 - 15:52
414 Million DOGE Moved by Whales as Price Is Down Over 8%
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan