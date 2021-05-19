Disney, LEGO Veteran Pierre Dadd Joins Terra Virtua (TVK) NFT Team

Terra Virtua (TVK), a platform that addresses a variety of use cases on the nun-fungible tokens scene, announces a significant addition to its directory board.

Former Disney leader joins Terra Virtua (TVK) as marketing director

According to the press release shared with U.Today, renowned marketing expert Pierre Dadd joins its board of directors as marketing director.

In his new role, he will be responsible for Terra Virtua's evolution into a world-recognized brand. Thus, Mr. Dadd will bring non-fungible tokens and Terra Virtua to mainstream adoption.

Mr. Dadd noted that Terra Virtua (TVK) has already developed a strong brand as well as a passionate community of enthusiasts around it:

The team has built a strong platform with a unique proposition that really sets the business apart in the market. My role is now to capitalise on this and together, we will build Terra Virtua into a world-class brand that has broad, mass market appeal. I can’t wait to get started.

Gary Bracey, CEO of Terra Virtua, admits that Mr. Dadd's new mission will be interesting yet challenging in terms of both business development, marketing and technology:

His wealth of experience brings the perfect balance of domain knowledge, creativity, and scrappiness required to take NFTs to the mainstream. We know maintaining NFTs into popular perception is going to be a tough challenge, and Pierre’s wealth of experience at Disney and LEGO will be instrumental to guide us in that direction.

Bringing real-world expertise to the NFT segment

Prior to joining the blockchain segment, Mr. Dadd led the marketing efforts of LEGO, Disney and Auto Trader. In LEGO, Mr. Dadd was at the origins of the first-ever LEGO virtual world.

In Disney, he coordinated digital marketing efforts in the UK and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Also, he contributed to the UK's number one online gaming brand, Club Penguin.

As covered by U.Today previously, Terra Virtua recently launched the first community-driven contest in the NFT segment, Hashmasks competition.