Advertisement
AD

    DeFi TVL Doubled Since Q3, 2023, Exponential.fi Report Says

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    DeFi risk assesment system Exponential.fi releases its optimistic State of DeFi 2024 report
    Wed, 27/03/2024 - 14:00
    DeFi TVL Doubled Since Q3, 2023, Exponential.fi Report Says
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The DeFi segment shows all the signs of a strong recovery after the "Crypto Winter." Still, the lion's share of investors are ready to lock their funds with mediocre APYs, a fresh report by Exponential.fi says.

    Majority of LPs prefer conservative APYs, Exponential.fi's report says

    An overwhelming 75% of DeFi total value locked (TVL) is now in pools offering only 0-5% APY. Such a conservative allocation, particularly evident in Ethereum-based on-chain staking pools, signals a profound change in investor behavior.

    Such calculations are shared by the State of DeFi 2024 report released by leading DeFi risk assessment platform Exponential.fi. Seasoned asset management professionals indicated a number of trends that shaped the DeFi scene amid starting bullish rally.

    At the same time, the very concept of DeFi and on-chain staking in particular are increasingly popular as of early 2024.

    The TVL in yield-generating DeFi protocols has seen a steady climb from $26.5 billion in the third quarter of 2023 to $59.7 billion in the first quarter of 2024. This resurgence signals a return of confidence and liquidity to DeFi markets.

    Experts added that, despite a natural decline in yields due to the increased participation of LPs, staking pools are now in charge of over 80% of aggregated DeFi TVL.

    DeFi lending on fire again; all eyes are on L2s

    Together with an overall upsurge, the DeFi lending sector is experiencing a revival, fueled by a collective risk-on attitude and an appetite for higher yields.

    The utilization model of DeFi lending markets, where interest rates are pegged to borrowing demand, has seen stablecoin borrowing rates on platforms like Aave and Compound reach double digits, which is an obvious bullish shift from sub-5% rates on the bear market.

    Also, the noncustodial bridging sector has witnessed a 51% TVL increase over the past year (from $94.8 million to $143.6 million), propelled by the accelerated adoption of ZK rollups on Ethereum (ETH).

    #Staking #DeFi News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image Bitcoin Reacts to SEC v. Coinbase Ruling With Price Drop
    2024/03/27 15:50
    Bitcoin Reacts to SEC v. Coinbase Ruling With Price Drop
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image SEC Is Correct in Bashing Coinbase, Max Keiser Claims, Slamming XRP and ETH
    2024/03/27 15:50
    SEC Is Correct in Bashing Coinbase, Max Keiser Claims, Slamming XRP and ETH
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Michael Saylor Surprisingly Picks Bitcoin (BTC) Over His Own Stock
    2024/03/27 15:50
    Michael Saylor Surprisingly Picks Bitcoin (BTC) Over His Own Stock
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ceτi AI Announces Partnership Innovation Fund to Accelerate Innovation in Decentralized AI
    Blockchain Life Forum 2024 in Dubai: Find Out How to Make the Most of the Current Bull Run
    Arts DAO Fest Returns to Dubai with a Celebration of Web3 Culture
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Reacts to SEC v. Coinbase Ruling With Price Drop
    SEC Is Correct in Bashing Coinbase, Max Keiser Claims, Slamming XRP and ETH
    Michael Saylor Surprisingly Picks Bitcoin (BTC) Over His Own Stock
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD