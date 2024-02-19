Advertisement
DeeStream (DST) Pre-Sale New Round Garnered Much Attention as Toncoin (TON) and Litecoin (LTC) Keep Surging

Guest Author
DeeStream (DST) multi-level pre-sale campaign reaches new phase in February
Mon, 19/02/2024 - 12:51
DeeStream (DST) Pre-Sale New Round Garnered Much Attention as Toncoin (TON) and Litecoin (LTC) Keep Surging
As the DeeStream (DST) presale event comes to view, investors in the crypto projects are looking to take advantage of the benefits of the crypto streaming platform DeeStream by getting early access.

It sets up its value in such a way as to give early access funders special governance rights and unique return on investment as compared to long tail investors who get in after the presale launch of the DeeStream (DST) project.

Supporters of DeeStream (DST) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Toncoin (TON)

As a blockchain project, Toncoin (TON) comes with financial utility. The Open Network can be used to send money with little to no transactions via its original builder – Telegram. 

As we speak, its native token TON goes for $2.16. This is a 24-hour drop from $2.220 early in the day. In the last 7 days, it had an all-time high of $2.25 and once stood at $2.30 this past month.

Investors who hold Toncoin (TON) can generate revenue by pooling their native tokens in pools that lend such tokens for profit. 

Litecoin (LTC)

At a limited token supply of 84 million, Litecoin (LTC) is positioned to be a store of value just like Bitcoin (BTC). This is a twist from its intended use as a forked version of Bitcoin (BTC). Its founder, Charlie Lee, built it as a token for daily financial transactions.

In the last 24 hours, the price of Litecoin (LTC) has been on the rise. It currently stands at 1 LTC to $70.29 which is a drop from $73.0 in the last 7 days, and $72.0 a month ago. 

DeeStream (DST)

DeeStream (DST) is a decentralized streaming platform that allows smooth interaction between fans and content creators. It stands out as a product-led cryptosystem to bring both users and investors a satisfying experience. 

Content creators are free to legally engage in topics of interest and creativity without demonization or outright ban. Fans also get to enjoy the content they truly care about. Financial transactions between fans and streamers are smooth and instant with instant payout for creators.

Investors who buy in during the presale event, get to enjoy a 50:50 revenue split and governance rights on the general direction of DeeStream (DST). 

Find out more about the DeeStream presale by visiting the website here

#DeeStream
