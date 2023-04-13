David Gokhshtein Names More Beneficial Crypto Trading Partner for Twitter Than eToro

Major crypto influencer believes that there was another platform Twitter could have partnered with for crypto trading

Crypto influencer and founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has commented on the recent news that Elon Musk's Twitter has inked a partnership with the eToro trading platform to enable Twitter users to begin trading stocks and cryptocurrencies.

Twitter picks eToro vs. Binance

He believes there is a different platform for this partnership that might perhaps be more beneficial than eToro. This is the Binance exchange. David likely came to this conclusion because Binance is the largest by trading volume and has a lot more customers around the world. Besides, it offers greater exposure to crypto and more products than eToro. Besides, one of the commentators pointed out that it is likely that eToro follows all the necessary regulatory rules, unlike Binance.

The CZ-run exchange and CZ himself were recently sued by the U.S. CFTC on allegations of averting regulatory rules and letting U.S. customers trade on Binance.

Surprising that Twitter partnered with eToro and not Binance. — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) April 13, 2023

Binance, however, does not offer trading stocks, unlike the aforementioned company. On this news, Dogecoin surged by roughly 4% in less than an hour and over 7% in the past 24 hours.

This is likely because DOGE and Twitter boss Elon Musk are linked by a strong association in the minds of Dogecoin fans. Musk is a major DOGE proponent, who acquired Twitter last October for $44 billion. Also, recently, Musk made Dogecoin the logo of Twitter for a few days. This change pushed the DOGE price up 33%. However, the reverse change pushed it back down by 9%.

Elon Musk willing to reward 1 million DOGE

Earlier today, Twitter boss Elon Musk stated that he will give away one million Dogecoin if someone can prove that his family owned an emerald mine in Africa when he was little.

The reference to this mine goes back to a Forbes article published in 2014. The article, however, has been deleted.