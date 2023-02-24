DAO Maker (DAO) up 8% as It Anticipates New Listing: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The digital currency ecosystem is experiencing mixed price momentum at this time; however, protocols like DAO Maker (DAO) are on the positive side of the market. The native token of the platform that aims to redefine venture capital for the masses, by providing scalable technologies and funding support to tokenized start-ups, has jumped by 2.99% over the past 24 hours.

The DAO token is currently priced at $1.42 and is propped up in part by its 8.5% growth over the past week. Though DAO has a utility-ingrained use case, the current rally is notably powered by growing sentiment with respect to its upcoming listing on Coinstore.

Coinstore is a global crypto trading platform that serves users in Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Though the exchange has relatively little influence, it will still create additional utility for the DAO token, which can now be more accessible to users in new regions.

The DAO Maker protocol has maintained notable relevance in the broader digital currency ecosystem, and it boasts a number of important partnerships with innovative platforms in the space.

DAO Maker strides to date

Despite being a protocol that built on the Ethereum blockchain, DAO Maker has not been tied down in its approach to creating additional value for its community members. The protocol recently landed a partnership with Venom Blockchain as it looks to double down on its venture capital models.

DAO also dived into the Artificial Intelligence (AI) ecosystem earlier this month through its partnership with IguVerse, an AI-powered advertisement protocol. With this partnership, DAO Maker broke its own shackles to explore new markets, particularly those that have been certified to be the future of the internet.

The token is down by 83% from its all-time high (ATH) score of $8.75.