Crypto’s Big Guns Duke it Out: Mike Novogratz Says He Wants to Throw Some Punches

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, expressed his frustration at the losses he sustained in the aftermath of the FTX fiasco and lashed out at sole of the top players in the industry.

Novogratz spoke bluntly on how much was lost as a result of this debacle, saying the FTX debacle directly cost Galaxy $77 million. Notably, it could have been far worse had it not been for a warning from a billionaire friend who knew about founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s shenanigans.

Novogratz joked that his “toxic masculine side” wanted to punch both Bankman-Fried and Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert in the jaw. As reported by U.Today, Silbert is currently engaged in a bitter feud with the Winklevoss twins.

He went on to state that his biggest regret was not offloading more crypto earlier in 2022 and before FTX collapse.

Even after all that transpired, Novogratz remains optimistic about what lies ahead. Novogratz is ready to “walk through the mud” to get through this crypto winter and boldly claims that the industry will see sunny weather again.

However, if Bitcoin doesn’t reach its past peak by three years from now, he admits that it will face serious difficulties since people will likely lose faith.