    CryptoQuant Revises 2025 Bitcoin (BTC) Price Target to $249,000

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Bitcoin market capitalization could soar as high as $4.96 trillion
    Thu, 16/01/2025 - 13:44
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Unlike previous insinuations that the crypto ecosystem’s bull rally is nearing an end, the current outlook for Bitcoin (BTC) proves the opposite. Crypto analytics and data platform CryptoQuant has unveiled its new price target for Bitcoin this year.

    The platform shared its minimum, average and upper targets for the coin. Notably, the price of BTC topped $100,000 again recently as optimism returns to the ecosystem.

    Bitcoin to $249,000 and growth factors

    According to CryptoQuant analyst Julio Moreno, the lowest price peak target for Bitcoin this year is $145,000. With this level, the coin will add $1.04 trillion in market capitalization, taking its total valuation to $2.889 trillion in this scenario.

    On a more optimistic note, Moreno said Bitcoin could also add $2.08 trillion, with a multiplier factor of four. If this scenario plays out, the analyst projected that the Bitcoin price could soar to $197,000 before the end of the year.

    The analyst also projected a $249,000 price target, drawing on a multiplier factor of six that could take its market cap to $4.969 trillion. The analyst highlighted three unique factors to help BTC achieve these growth targets.

    First is the emergence of a pro-crypto administration in the U.S. Second, he pointed at the potential interest rate reductions and favorable macroeconomic climate. Lastly, he highlighted 2024 as the final year in Bitcoin’s four-year cycle, historically associated with major price increases.

    Trigger for altcoins

    Amid the bullish projections for Bitcoin, altcoins are taking advantage of their correlations with the coin. XRP, for instance, jumped above the $3 price level despite the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing an appeal in the Ripple lawsuit.

    Other digital currencies like Litecoin (LTC) have pared off previous price losses, anchoring new bullish trends on Bitcoin correlation and internal ecosystem fundamentals. If Bitcoin prices soar as high as CryptoQuant forecast, altcoins might also be the biggest beneficiaries.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

