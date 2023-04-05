Cryptocurrency Mining Ban Under Consideration in North Carolina County

Wed, 04/05/2023 - 15:30
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Buncombe County in North Carolina is taking a proactive approach to the environmental concerns surrounding cryptocurrency mining by considering a one-year moratorium
Cryptocurrency Mining Ban Under Consideration in North Carolina County
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Buncombe County in North Carolina is considering a one-year moratorium on cryptocurrency mining as it explores the environmental impact and necessary regulations.

The county is currently developing a new plan to establish standards and mitigation methods for intensive land uses that may pose harm to the natural environment.

It aims to specifically define "cryptocurrency mining" as a separate land use, distinguishing it from other data centers.

Related
Binance to Temporarily Suspend Ethereum (ETH) Deposits on This Date
During the one-year moratorium, Buncombe County will not issue any zoning certification permits for cryptocurrency mining uses in any zoning district.

The temporary ban will maintain the status quo while the county develops an appropriate regulatory scheme for the industry.

The moratorium is set to begin on May 2 and will end on May 1, 2024. The country will also work on a series of amendments to its zoning ordinance that will aim to mitigate any negative impacts associated with cryptocurrency mining, ensuring that the industry operates under appropriate regulations to minimize environmental harm and community disruption.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image David Gokhshtein Teases Dogecoin Community With This Tweet
04/05/2023 - 15:20
David Gokhshtein Teases Dogecoin Community With This Tweet
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Surprising DOGE Mention Comes from Domino's Pizza Giant: Details
04/05/2023 - 15:07
Surprising DOGE Mention Comes from Domino's Pizza Giant: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Binance to Temporarily Suspend Ethereum (ETH) Deposits on This Date
04/05/2023 - 14:38
Binance to Temporarily Suspend Ethereum (ETH) Deposits on This Date
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide