Crypto Upvotes Agency Strengthens its Presence in Asia Region, Here's How

Crypto Upvotes, a veteran blockchain and crypto marketing agency, announces new phase of expansion to new markets

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Crypto Upvotes, one of the leading full-stack cryptocurrency marketing agencies, announces its expansion to Asian markets with new offerings for all groups of clients in Web3 and blockchain.

Crypto Upvotes doubles its bet on China with offline promo campaigns in focus

As per the statement of the Crypto Upvotes marketing team, despite the never-ending drama with total bans on crypto, the segment is still increasingly popular in China. As such, it was decided to add advertising to billboards in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing to the stack of Crypto Votes' services.

OUR CRYPTO MARKETING COMPANY IS EXPANDING ITS BUSINESS TO THE ASIAN MARKET !

PROMOTE YOUR PROJECT ON FINANCIAL MEDIA SITES IN CHINA 🇨🇳



PLEASE CONTACT US TO ORDER:https://t.co/j6IC4JEAKchttps://t.co/u45TTAm9KX#cryptoupvotes #crypto #cryptopromotion #cryptomarketing #BSC pic.twitter.com/3VqlCsaybz — Crypto Upvotes | Promotion🌐 (@crypto_upvotes) April 10, 2022

This desicion is a natural step that follows a successful campaign in the U.S. and Europe. Starting from a group of billboards in New York City, Crypto Upvotes now advertises its clients on more than 300,000 billboards across the U.S.

Crypto Upvotes CEO Daniel Lazovsky highlights that the segment of offline advertising in crypto, blockchain and Web3 may be heavily underrated:

Despite bans and strict existing laws, the popularity of cryptocurrencies in China is growing every day, and the Asian market has not yet reached its potential. Cryptocurrencies in China are only at the stage of development and implementation into normal life. We're taking a really innovative approach. While the overwhelming majority of the advertising for cryptocurrency projects is online, we offer offline promotion. It may sound clumsy, but it works!

The Chinese market is crucial for this phase of expansion as video billboards are mainstream in this country.

Marketing veterans are coming to WeChat and Weibo

Also, Crypto Upvotes is going to offer its services across major Asian social media platforms including the likes of "Chinese WhatsApp" WeChain and "Chinese Twitter" Weibo.

The marketers added that a lot of key figureheads in the global crypto community are actively promoting their services and products in WeChat and Weibo.

After launch in China, the Crypto Upvotes team is going to expand its services to Japan and Korea, two major cryptocurrency hubs in the region.

Launched in 2014, Crypto Upvotes is a pioneering marketing agency that has already boosted the visibility, credibility and recognition of dozens of crypto products.