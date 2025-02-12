Crypto Trading Volume Surges 425x Since 2020, Data Says

Advertisement

Aggregated daily trading volume across the 15 largest cryptocurrency exchanges increased by 425x since 2020. Some other major metrics of the crypto market also recorded triple-digit gains since the bottom of the previous bear market, data shows.

In recent five years, since early 2020, the aggregated daily cryptocurrency trading volume rocketed by 425x, CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju shared with his 403,000 followers in X. In the November 2024-January 2025 crypto frenzy, this indicator hit the record over $320 billion in equivalent.

Since late Q1, 2021, futures trading volume had been responsible for the majoity of this indicator. In Q1, 2020, this key metric was still below $1 billion, data says.

The last three spikes of net trading volume in cryptocurrency were associated with spot Bitcoin ETF approval in the U.S., the spot Ether ETF debut and the post-election crypto mania.

When markets were triggered by the spot Bitcoin ETF launch in January 2024, the metric in question smashed through its previous high set in May 2021.

Five years ago, the Bitcoin (BTC) price was 9-10x lower since the largest cryptocurrency was attempting to conquer $10,000 for the first time in its history.

Net DeFi TVL increased by over 150x, while crypto cap "only" added 1,000%

It was also February 2020 when total value locked in the DeFi ecosystem for the frst time hit $1 billion in equivalent. However, this accomplishment was ruined by the 2020 Crypto Black Friday collapse on March 13, 2020.

Today, net DeFi TVL (without bridged and staked value) exceeds $150 billion. Ethereum (ETH), despite much criticism, remains the #1 platform for DeFis by TVL.

Aggregated capitalization of cryptocurrencies, by contrast, only surged from $240 billion to $3.15 trillion. The number of tracked crypto assets exceeded 10 million recently.