Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Crypto Trading Volume Surges 425x Since 2020, Data Says

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 12/02/2025 - 16:10
    Advertisement
    Crypto Trading Volume Surges 425x Since 2020, Data Says
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Aggregated daily trading volume across the 15 largest cryptocurrency exchanges increased by 425x since 2020. Some other major metrics of the crypto market also recorded triple-digit gains since the bottom of the previous bear market, data shows.

    Crypto's daily trading volume surges by 425x since Q1, 2020

    In recent five years, since early 2020, the aggregated daily cryptocurrency trading volume rocketed by 425x, CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju shared with his 403,000 followers in X. In the November 2024-January 2025 crypto frenzy, this indicator hit the record over $320 billion in equivalent.

    Since late Q1, 2021, futures trading volume had been responsible for the majoity of this indicator. In Q1, 2020, this key metric was still below $1 billion, data says.

    Advertisement

    The last three spikes of net trading volume in cryptocurrency were associated with spot Bitcoin ETF approval in the U.S., the spot Ether ETF debut and the post-election crypto mania.

    HOT Stories
    'Let's Go,' Saylor Tweets As Bitcoin Drops Below $95,000 on Fresh CPI Data
    Binance CEO Names ‘Best Defense’ Against Worst Crypto Scammers
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price on Edge: Top Trader Reveals Key Levels That Could Define Future
    389% Surge in SHIB Burn Rate Shows Zero Price Impact But There's Catch

    When markets were triggered by the spot Bitcoin ETF launch in January 2024, the metric in question smashed through its previous high set in May 2021.

    Five years ago, the Bitcoin (BTC) price was 9-10x lower since the largest cryptocurrency was attempting to conquer $10,000 for the first time in its history.

    Net DeFi TVL increased by over 150x, while crypto cap "only" added 1,000%

    It was also February 2020 when total value locked in the DeFi ecosystem for the frst time hit $1 billion in equivalent. However, this accomplishment was ruined by the 2020 Crypto Black Friday collapse on March 13, 2020.

    Today, net DeFi TVL (without bridged and staked value) exceeds $150 billion. Ethereum (ETH), despite much criticism, remains the #1 platform for DeFis by TVL.

    Aggregated capitalization of cryptocurrencies, by contrast, only surged from $240 billion to $3.15 trillion. The number of tracked crypto assets exceeded 10 million recently.

    #DeFi News

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 12, 2025 - 16:01
    BlackRock Buys $50 Million Bitcoin as Fidelity, Grayscale and Invesco Sell
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Feb 12, 2025 - 15:57
    Ripple CTO Highlights Key User Profits From Ripple Asset Tokenization
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dive into the Waves of Excitement with Whale Casino's Battlepass Season 1
    Social, Finance & Gaming in One: UCHAT (UIIC) Debuts on XT.COM
    Automation & Law: How Lawrina Is Transforming the Contract Creation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crypto Trading Volume Surges 425x Since 2020, Data Says
    BlackRock Buys $50 Million Bitcoin as Fidelity, Grayscale and Invesco Sell
    Ripple CTO Highlights Key User Profits From Ripple Asset Tokenization
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD