Crypto Trader Willy Woo: Bitcoin is in Reaccumulation Phase of Bull Market

0
📰 News
  • Vladislav Sopov
    📰 News

    Despite the hopes of a “Santa Rally” for the Bitcoin bulls was almost dashed, many prominent cryptocurrency analysts are clearly optimistic about BTC’s price dynamics.

Cover image via u.today
Contents

The last few days of the passing decade have not been good news for crypto holders. Bitcoin (BTC) is still down by almost 50 percent from its yearly high. Has it reach the bottom yet?

Reaccumulation of the Bull Market

Well known crypto analyst and blockchain researcher Willy Woo shared his opinion on the actual phase of Bitcoin's market progress. Mr. Woo insists that the price has already turned bullish, but it has only entered the reaccumulation stage of the market.

This assumption immediately enraged several individuals, causing a steady stream of rage-filled criticisms in the comments section. However, Willy Woo's opinion received support from another experienced trader named Crypto Birb:

Glad we are on the same page. Post anything bullish and people get triggered

Based on such previous statements, we can conclude that there is a class of traders who remain extremely bullish despite the current market decline.

One More Approach

Apart from Mr. Woo's opinion, there is another approach towards the reaccumulation stage of the crypto trading market. Tuur Demeester, a business cycle expert and partner of Adamant Capital, explained that the true bottom will only be reached after the reaccumulation stage and not before it.

This stage will occur when there will are "no traders left to sell the asset". The result will be Bitcoin declining in price to possibly $5,000 as predicted by Mr. Demeester.

Let's try to predict which price will be the lowest for BTC before the halving event? $5,000 or $3,000? Write in the Comments Section!

#Bitcoin News

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Manikandan r on Sun, 12/29/2019 - 14:42

Manikandan r on Sun, 12/29/2019 - 14:42

Manikandan r Sun, 12/29/2019 - 14:42 5000$

Covaughn DeBoskie on Sun, 12/29/2019 - 21:18

Covaughn DeBoskie Sun, 12/29/2019 - 21:18 2,000=1 btc
That is right before the pump to 20k it has to touch that level before making a decision to pump!
That is right before the pump to 20k it has to touch that level before making a decision to pump!

david otero on Mon, 12/30/2019 - 01:21

david otero Mon, 12/30/2019 - 01:21
david otero on Mon, 12/30/2019 - 01:21

david otero Mon, 12/30/2019 - 01:21
 <<<<<<< HEAD ======= >>>>>>> c434eed8747bd71670b89d35c3368a1221aa4f13
i lost over 100k in an investment trading company last year; i was down because the company refused to let me make withdrawals and kept asking for more money.... My friend in the military introduced me to a private investigator; bruce willian with the email address [email protected] and he's being really helpful, he's made a successful recovery of 70% of my investment in one month. I am so happy and grateful
Billionaire Bitcoin Critic Mark Cuban Picks Up Support From Roger Ver

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Roger Ver and Mark Cuban are on the same page when in comes to calling out Bitcoin's flaws

Cover image via u.today
Contents

“Bitcoin Jesus” Roger Ver has just voiced his support for billionaire Mark Cuban who has been engaging in a passionate debate with the crypto community for the past few weeks.

Ver says that Bitcoin proponents should listen to the "real businessman" instead of arguing with him while opining that BTC needs to solve real problems. 

Keep it simple 

In his latest tweet, Cuban argued that Bitcoiners didn't have to come up with complex arguments to sway him to their side. Instead, they need to simplify it in order to make crypto more appealing to the mainstream.  

Two weeks ago, the billionaire entrepreneur claimed that he didn't oppose to Bitcoin as such. His issue with the top cryptocurrency is that it lacks consumers. Hence, he urged militant Bitcoin proponents to convince their neighbors about the advantages of the first decentralized cryptocurrency. 

A convenient narrative

Cuban's criticism plays right into the hands of Bitcoin's prodigal son Roger Ver. After becoming one of the earliest adopters of BTC and making a fortune with it, Ver became of its most fervent critics due to its scalability issues that prevent real-world adoption. 

Ver now promotes the big-block Bitcoin Cash fork that split from the chain in November 2017. As reported by U.Today, he predicted could see a 1,000-fold increase in value while tweeting that the BTC price is unlikely to pump after the upcoming halving

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin Cash News #Cryptocurrency Adoption #Roger Ver

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

david otero on Mon, 12/30/2019 - 01:20

david otero Mon, 12/30/2019 - 01:20
david otero on Mon, 12/30/2019 - 01:20

david otero Mon, 12/30/2019 - 01:20
 [email protected]
WHATSAPP:+14079061584
TEXT: +14079061584
i hope this helps someone
 <<<<<<< HEAD ======= >>>>>>> c434eed8747bd71670b89d35c3368a1221aa4f13
I have been able to retrieve all my lost funds of about $250,000,which I never believed I would get again from an unregulated broker who stocked my trading capital for over 3 months, and denied my access to my trading account. I’m so glad that I have gotten back all my money back without stress, All thanks to my cousin who introduced me to a certified binary option recovery expert. is your Broker manager asking you to make more deposit before you can place a withdrawal, have you lost money from any investment online? , or do you have funds that you want to withdraw online? are you confused and you don’t know how to go about? Contact
 [email protected]
WHATSAPP:+14079061584
TEXT: +14079061584
i hope this helps someone
