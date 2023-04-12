Crypto Startups See Lowest Funding Since Late 2020

Wed, 04/12/2023 - 18:10
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The first quarter of 2023 has witnessed a significant slowdown in venture funding for crypto and blockchain startups, with the sector raising a mere $900 million, marking an 87% decline from the same period in 2022
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
In the first quarter of 2023, venture funding for crypto and blockchain startups has slowed to a crawl, with these businesses raising a mere $900 million, according to a report by The Information on Wednesday.

The figure represents an 87% drop from the same period in 2022, marking the lowest level of funding since the fourth quarter of 2020 when crypto fundraising amounted to $800 million. Additionally, the number of deals has plunged by roughly two-thirds, falling to 136.

The decline in venture funding for crypto and blockchain startups raises concerns over the growth prospects of the sector. It is linked to regulatory uncertainties, broader market volatility as well as recent high-profile implosions such as FTX and Celsius.

Venture capitalists are now getting more serious about due diligence after such massive failures in the crypto industry, according to Bloomberg.   

The coming months will reveal whether the sector can regain momentum and attract more investors, or if the slump in funding becomes a more prolonged trend.

Despite the overall slowdown in funding for the crypto sector, Ledger, a prominent crypto wallet company, managed to secure an additional $108 million in March. This highlights that while the industry may be experiencing a funding drought, established companies with proven track records can still attract significant investments.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

