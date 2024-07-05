Advertisement
    Crypto Market Expected to Recover Soon by Grayscale

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Grayscale's researchers have named several reasons why they remain optimistic despite the recent crypto carnage
    Fri, 5/07/2024 - 16:31
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    In a new market update, the research team of leading cryptocurrency asset manager Grayscale predicted that the cryptocurrency market would be able to recover from the most recent crash "in the coming months." 

    Its optimistic outlook is based mainly on the "broadly supportive" macro backdrop. Grayscale has mentioned the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts as well as the thriving U.S. stock market. 

    As reported by U.Today, the price of Bitcoin crashed to $53,350, its lowest price point in nearly half a year, earlier this Friday on the Bitstamp exchange. Close to $700 million worth of crypto got wiped out within just 24 hours. 

    Grayscale's research team identified several sources of this extreme selling pressure. They include the start of Mt. Gox repayments, the liquidation of Bitcoin holdings by U.S. and German governments as well as net outflows that were recorded by US-based exchange-traded funds in the second part of the month. 

    On top of that, the firm's analysts have pointed to miners selling more than $100 million worth of BTC in a month. 

    Despite these bearish headwinds, Grayscale believes that Bitcoin's fundamentals remain unchanged. 

    At press time, the cryptocurrency is changing hands at $56,433 after recording a relief bounce. 

    Grayscale's research team has also predicted that US-based spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds, whose final approval is expected to take place this month, will be able to attract "meaningful" net inflows. 

    The analysts have also spotlighted the weakness of the memecoin-heavy Consumer & Culture sector, which ended up being the biggest underperformer of July. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

