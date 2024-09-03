    Bitcoin 'Uptober' on Horizon, Report Reveals, Massive BTC Gains Expected

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Recently shared analytics data reveals that Bitcoin traders are expecting 'Uptober' with its massive profits again this year
    Tue, 3/09/2024 - 14:44
    Bitcoin 'Uptober' on Horizon, Report Reveals, Massive BTC Gains Expected
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Analytics X account @lookonchain has spread the word about the high chances for Bitcoin traders to make healthy profits this year in the fall, similarly to the past 10 years.

    Advertisement

    The data shows that cryptocurrency traders are likely to see “Uptober” arrive again. However, September, which started with a massive Bitcoin price fall, may continue to remain bearish, keeping the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, and the whole crypto market in the red.

    The figures shared by @lookonchain demonstrate that from 2013 until 2023, Bitcoin declined in September (falling by over 18% maximum in one of those years) and soared in October (jumping as high as 40% and 53%).

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum in Death Spiral, Fred Krueger Proves It
    Binance to List Four Major Crypto Trading Pairs: Details
    Ripple President Breaks Silence on XRPL's Groundbreaking Move
    Ripple CEO Teases Major Improvements for XRP Ledger

    Thus, in October last year, Bitcoin went up by 27.92%, rising from $26,970 to $34,499. In 2021, BTC soared from $43,859 to $61,837, showing a massive increase of 40.99%. That year, Bitcoin spiked to an all-time high of close to $69,000, with a Bitcoin halving taking place in March 2020.

    Advertisement

    This “Uptober” expectation seems to be in line with today’s bullish statement by Bitcoin maximalist and CEO of JAN3 Samson Mow. He pointed out that while many traders believe that BTC is now likely to trade sideways “forever,” that is certainly not true. Mow believes that it is in such times that Bitcoin begins to “go up a lot.”

    Related
    Bitcoin to “Go Up A Lot” Soon, Here’s Why, Samson Mow Believes
    Tue, 09/03/2024 - 08:00
    Bitcoin to “Go Up A Lot” Soon, Here’s Why, Samson Mow Believes
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Big Bitcoin whale adds BTC to his $500 million stash

    Meanwhile, cryptocurrency whales continue to accumulate Bitcoin, increasing their BTC positions. The above-mentioned account @lookonchain reported earlier today that a large whale with slightly more than half a billion U.S. dollars worth of Bitcoin holdings bought another large BTC stash.

    He acquired 322.37 BTC, evaluated at approximately $19 million, earlier today. Over the last five days, the same whale bought 2,322 BTC worth $136 million in total. He now holds a whopping $523 million in Bitcoin equivalent, which is 8,881 BTC.

    In the meantime, another smart crypto trader withdrew a large Bitcoin chunk from Binance – 1,100 BTC worth $64.2 million with a profit of $62 million, according to X analytics account @spotonchain.

    #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency Whales
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 3, 2024 - 14:35
    Ethereum in Death Spiral, Fred Krueger Proves It
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Sep 3, 2024 - 14:16
    Cardano (ADA) Hard Fork Surprisingly Welcomed by Polkadot (DOT)
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Forgd is Reinventing Web3 Advisory with Free Tools for Tokenomics Design, Liquidity Monitoring, and Token Cap Table Management
    Nectar AI Raises $3.9M to Build Uncensored Immersive AI Companions
    Solana's Ups and Downs in 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin 'Uptober' on Horizon, Report Reveals, Massive BTC Gains Expected
    Ethereum in Death Spiral, Fred Krueger Proves It
    Cardano (ADA) Hard Fork Surprisingly Welcomed by Polkadot (DOT)
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD