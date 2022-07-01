Crypto Giant Coinbase to Expand Its Footprint in Europe Despite Mass Layoffs

News
Fri, 07/01/2022 - 19:57
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Coinbase wants to continue its European expansion in the middle of the brutal bear market
Crypto Giant Coinbase to Expand Its Footprint in Europe Despite Mass Layoffs
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., has announced its plan to strengthen its presence in Europe in a Friday blog post.  

One of the world’s leading crypto trading platforms claims that he wants to venture into the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, and France.

As reported by U.Today, Coinbase announced its plan to fire 1,100 employees (or roughly 18% of the company’s total workforce). Earlier this week, Goldman Sachs downgraded the Coinbase stock, slashing its price target to just $45. The American banking behemoth predicted that the largest U.S. exchange would have to fire even more employees in order to adjust to the new reality.

Related
BREAKING: FTX Agrees to Acquire BlockFi
As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin recently recorded its worst quarter in more than a decade after dropping to as low as $17,600 in July.  

However, Coinbase claims that the crypto winter will not hinder its expansion in Europe. In fact, the company made a foray into the UK back in 2015 despite the fact that Bitcoin was in the middle of a brutal bear market. Such a move ended up paying off in the following years when cryptocurrency prices started to rise again.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BREAKING: FTX Agrees to Acquire BlockFi
07/01/2022 - 18:21
BREAKING: FTX Agrees to Acquire BlockFi
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image These Four Factors Caused 88% of Variance in BTC Price over Last Four Years
07/01/2022 - 16:29
These Four Factors Caused 88% of Variance in BTC Price over Last Four Years
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image BTC, BNB, ADA and MATIC Price Analysis for July 1
07/01/2022 - 16:19
BTC, BNB, ADA and MATIC Price Analysis for July 1
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk