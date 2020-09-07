Crypto Exchanges Recorded Nearly $1 Bln Worth of Spot Volumes in August. Check Out the Leaders

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Mon, 09/07/2020 - 15:56
Something titleSomething title
Alex Dovbnya
The spot volumes of the top-tier crypto exchanges soared by 58.3 percent in August, according to a CryptoCompare report
Crypto Exchanges Recorded Nearly $1 Bln Worth of Spot Volumes in August. Check Out the Leaders
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Cryptocurrency exchanges surged to $944.9 bln in August, recording a nearly 50 percent increase since July, according to a freshly published report by CryptoCompare.

Despite the mushrooming growth of crypto derivatives, spot trading still accounts for nearly 60 percent of the market.

Bitcoin rallied to its new yearly high of nearly $12,500 in mid-August, but its momentum gradually died down by the end of the volatile month.

Binance continues to rule the roost

One of the key takeaways from the August report is that traders are abandoning higher risk cryptocurrency exchanges.

Top-tier spot exchanges saw a higher-than-average 58.3 percent uptick in trading activity, while the low tier grew by only 30.2 percent over the same period of time.

Binance remains the number one spot trading venue, with its volume surging 83 percent last month.

The Cayman Islands-based exchange was aggressively adding new DeFi tokens to capitalize on the enthusiasm around this market niche last month.

Huobi and OKEx, two other exchanges with Chinese roots, occupy the second and third spots, respectively.

Coinbase, the largest exchange in the U.S., comes in a distant fourth place. Other top-tier exchanges include Liquid, Kraken, Bitfinex and Bitstamp.

CryptoCompare
Image by cryptocompare.com

Related Bitcoin Shaking Out Weak Hands as Battle for $10,000 Continues: Data
Related
Bitcoin Shaking Out Weak Hands as Battle for $10,000 Continues: Data

Derivatives volumes reach a new peak

It is also worth noting that August marked a new all-time high for crypto derivatives volumesreaching a total of $710 bln.

Derivatives volume
Image by cryptocompare.com

Only four exchanges (Huobi, OKEx, Binance and BitMEX) accounted for 90 percent of the aforementioned sum.

Deribit's options volumes plateaued at just above $4 bln last month after skyrocketing in July.

#Cryptocurrency Trading#Cryptoсurrency exchange#Binance News
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

SOL Rockets 40 Percent as Tether Launches on Solana Blockchain SOL Rockets 40 Percent as Tether Launches on Solana Blockchain
Latest Cryptocurrency News
19 minutes ago

SOL Rockets 40 Percent as Tether Launches on Solana Blockchain

Alex Dovbnya
"Utility Settlement Coin" Backed by Top 13 Banks Unlikely to Launch This Year, Here's Why "Utility Settlement Coin" Backed by Top 13 Banks Unlikely to Launch This Year, Here's Why
Latest Cryptocurrency News
1 hour ago

"Utility Settlement Coin" Backed by Top 13 Banks Unlikely to Launch This Year, Here's Why

Yuri Molchan
John McAfee's Tesla Shilling Wasted as Tesla Shares Plunge 13% John McAfee's Tesla Shilling Wasted as Tesla Shares Plunge 13%
Latest Cryptocurrency News
1 day ago

John McAfee's Tesla Shilling Wasted as Tesla Shares Plunge 13%

Yuri Molchan