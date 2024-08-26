Crypto Exchange Bybit Launches Amsterdam Office in Partnership With SATOS

Advertisement

Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, organized the grand opening of its new office in Amsterdam on Aug. 22, 2024. This event marked a significant chapter in Bybit's EU expansion and underscored its commitment to compliance, innovation and growth within the Dutch market.

Crypto exchange Bybit opens Amsterdam office: Details

According to the official statement by Bybit's team, its brand new office in Amsterdam launched on Aug. 22, 2024. This step is a natural milestone for the company's growth strategy in the European Union.

🎉 Spannend nieuws! 🎉



Morgen openen we officieel ons nieuwe kantoor in Amsterdam! Ter gelegenheid geven we fantastische prijzen weg—onze beste tot nu toe! 🇳🇱



Doe mee met onze Quiz en maak kans op fantastische prijzen: https://t.co/pKqIFFs7Mp



Mis het niet! 🚀#Bybit #SATOS pic.twitter.com/IeJalOnyww — Bybit powered by SATOS (@BybitxSatos) August 21, 2024

The new office in Amsterdam serves as a testament to Bybit's dedication to the local crypto community, bringing tailored opportunities and benefits to Dutch users. Powered by a long-term strategic collaboration with SATOS, Bybit.nl has been operational since March 2024, providing a fully localized experience, including Dutch language support and services that cater specifically to the needs of the Netherlands' vibrant crypto ecosystem.

Image by Bybit

The office opening on Aug. 22 featured special guests, including Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner and a host of crypto influencers, institutions, VIPs and community members. This occasion was timed perfectly, aligning with the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX, where the Bybit team cheered on partner Oracle Red Bull Racing as it brought home another podium win.

Helen Liu, Bybit’s Chief Operating Officer, stresses the importance of Amsterdam's grand opening for Bybit as a part of its global growth paradigm:

Our expansion into the Netherlands represents more than just physical growth; it’s about reinforcing our commitment to compliance, user protection, and regulatory excellence in the European market. We are excited to offer Dutch users a platform that combines transparency, security, and cutting-edge innovation. The opening of our Amsterdam office is a significant step in delivering world-class services tailored to the local community’s needs, including the upcoming launch of the Bybit Card, which will provide even more flexibility and convenience for our users.

As covered by U.Today previously, this year Bybit surpassed 40 million users registered and onboarded 10 million newcomers in just three months.

Education initiative for Dutch community kicks off

In addition to its product offerings, Bybit is deeply invested in educating and empowering the Dutch crypto community. It believes that knowledge is the cornerstone of success in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape.

To this end, Bybit will regularly conduct educational webinars, workshops and community events designed to share insights, foster dialogue and enhance understanding of the crypto space. Its goal is to equip users with the tools and knowledge they need to navigate the complexities of digital assets confidently.

Bybit’s journey in the Netherlands has been nothing short of remarkable. From its initial launch to surpassing 40 million users globally, its growth is a testament to the platform’s dedication to transparency, product innovation and safety. The opening of the Amsterdam office further cements its position as a trusted partner in the Dutch crypto space.