Advertisement
AD

    Crypto AI Projects Surge on Unexpectedly Positive NVIDIA Earnings Call

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    AI and crypto are growing in tandem, thanks to most recent surge of earnings on Nvidia
    Fri, 24/05/2024 - 14:55
    Crypto AI Projects Surge on Unexpectedly Positive NVIDIA Earnings Call
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The demand for compute power right now is through the roof, and with NVIDIA's earnings coming in hot yesterday, that surge in demand sees a surge in AI crypto products, covered by DFWVentures.

    Advertisement

    The NEAR Protocol, in building the largest AI consumer chain for users, has directed more efforts toward the same. An AI developer incubation program could be made possible through the attraction of developers using provision in the way of support in various subsectors of AI, being useful in increasing innovation and adoption within the NEAR ecosystem.

    NEARUSDT
    NEAR/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Another case is AO combining data storage on Arweave with the horizontal scaling of computation in an extremely efficient layer. This union resolves/mitigates common issues such as memory usage and compute workloads while increasing the scope for various use cases for on-chain agents. 

    HOT Stories
    Get Ready for Solana (SOL) ETF: Anthony Scaramucci
    Get Ready for Solana (SOL) ETF: Anthony Scaramucci
    Dogecoin ETF? Here's What DOGE Creator Really Thinks
    Crucial “Bitcoin Godzilla” Message Issued by Michael Saylor After Ethereum ETF Approval
    Kabosu, Face of Dogecoin (DOGE) Meme, Passes Away

    Related
    Fri, 05/24/2024 - 08:23
    3 Reasons Why Ethereum Is Not Going to Moon After ETF Approval
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Already, through community activation and hackathons, several projects are building on top of AO, including projects such as Autonomous AF, 0rbitco and aox_xyz. Definitely, with more incentives and a major announcement coming in early June, the AO ecosystem is one to keep your eyes on.

    While there are plenty of "Web3 Hugging Faces," none of these offers enough of an incentive to contributors to support the sustainability of the models. Ora Protocol solves this, and the model created is tokenizable through its Initial Model Offering (IMO). 

    Token holders will have an incentive provided to their owners by splitting revenues through ownership, using the Ora-pioneered ERC-7461 standard for the fair and transparent distribution of ETH rewards. The team has also made proposals for additional standards based on AI that will help the sector's growth.

    #NEAR Protocol News #AI #Nvidia News
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Holders Receive Warning in Wake of This Development
    2024/05/24 14:50
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Holders Receive Warning in Wake of This Development
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image XRP Skyrockets 108% in Volume Amid $400 Million Crypto Market Sell-off
    2024/05/24 14:50
    XRP Skyrockets 108% in Volume Amid $400 Million Crypto Market Sell-off
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Mysterious XRP Withdrawal Worth Millions Stuns World's Largest Exchange
    2024/05/24 14:50
    Mysterious XRP Withdrawal Worth Millions Stuns World's Largest Exchange
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    New Online Casino Site Instant Casino Partners with Italian Serie A Team Juventus FC
    Institutional Adoption of Cryptocurrency on the Rise
    Discover the LCR (Lucre Way) Listing on XT
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crypto AI Projects Surge on Unexpectedly Positive NVIDIA Earnings Call
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Holders Receive Warning in Wake of This Development
    XRP Skyrockets 108% in Volume Amid $400 Million Crypto Market Sell-off
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD