Crypto AI Projects Surge on Unexpectedly Positive NVIDIA Earnings Call

The demand for compute power right now is through the roof, and with NVIDIA's earnings coming in hot yesterday, that surge in demand sees a surge in AI crypto products, covered by DFWVentures.

The NEAR Protocol, in building the largest AI consumer chain for users, has directed more efforts toward the same. An AI developer incubation program could be made possible through the attraction of developers using provision in the way of support in various subsectors of AI, being useful in increasing innovation and adoption within the NEAR ecosystem.

Another case is AO combining data storage on Arweave with the horizontal scaling of computation in an extremely efficient layer. This union resolves/mitigates common issues such as memory usage and compute workloads while increasing the scope for various use cases for on-chain agents.

Already, through community activation and hackathons, several projects are building on top of AO, including projects such as Autonomous AF, 0rbitco and aox_xyz. Definitely, with more incentives and a major announcement coming in early June, the AO ecosystem is one to keep your eyes on.

While there are plenty of "Web3 Hugging Faces," none of these offers enough of an incentive to contributors to support the sustainability of the models. Ora Protocol solves this, and the model created is tokenizable through its Initial Model Offering (IMO).

Token holders will have an incentive provided to their owners by splitting revenues through ownership, using the Ora-pioneered ERC-7461 standard for the fair and transparent distribution of ETH rewards. The team has also made proposals for additional standards based on AI that will help the sector's growth.