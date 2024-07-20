Crucial Scam Warning Published by SHIB Team

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu marketing lead known to the SHIB community as Lucie has published a statement addressed to SHIB holders, warning them to watch out for scammers that are trying to capitalize on fake TREAT tokens.

Once again, Lucie reminded the community that this important for the Shibarium ecosystem token has not been released yet. However, she stated that a lot of scammers are trying to make the SHIB army believe the opposite to pump money out of them. “Don’t let scammers deceive you. $TREAT IS NOT LAUNCHED YET,” Lucie wrote.

Despite the 11% decline faced by Shiba Inu on Thursday in light of the WazirX hack (the largest cryptocurrency exchange in India), SHIB remains strong enough on the daily crypto market chart shared by Lucie.

Since that plunge, the second biggest meme cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization size has recovered half of its losses, gaining more than 5% and trading at the $0.00001765 level as of this writing. The hacker stole almost 5.5 trillion SHIB coins and sold them for 26,535 ETH — the equivalent of roughly $92 million USD.

Shytoshi Kusama makes important statement

The mysterious Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama has taken to his X account to make a major statement, addressing the massive IT outage witnessed all over the world as the CrowdStrike cybersecurity software company launched an update Falcon Sensor.

This update broke down the work of not only minor but major PC users with Microsoft OS around the world, including airports and even the Sky News website, preventing it from broadcasting.

The CrowdStrike team is working on solving the issue. However, many cryptocurrency space leaders, including Shytoshi Kusama, Dogecoin founder Billy Markus and Cardano creator Charles Hoskinson (with Elon Musk joining them) have made statements, in which they criticized heavily centralized Web2 systems like CrowdStrike and Microsoft.

All of them stated that the time has come to start using global decentralized Web3 systems, which would make the recent CrowdStrike global outage impossible to happen.

Hey, look, a centralized service took half the world down. Maybe we should start using decentralized services? — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) July 19, 2024

In his tweet, Shytoshi Kusama underscored this idea of switching to decentralized systems, saying that one cannot rely on centralized technologies and authorities any longer. He stressed that switching to decentralized tech powered by Web3 would ensure “a high level of engagement, security and innovation” for users.