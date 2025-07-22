Advertisement
    Crucial Security Guide Issued to Shibarium Community: Details

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 22/07/2025 - 14:34
    Shibarium bridge exploit routs uncovered by SHIB insider, security template handed to community
    The Shibarium community has received a cautionary message to guide users in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem. In a post on X, an insider in the SHIB community, Yona Gushiken, urged vigilance from those who interact with BONE and Shibarium, the ecosystem’s layer-2 blockchain.

    SHIB community cautioned over fake bridge threats

    Gushiken emphasized that users, especially new investors in the Shibarium community, need to familiarize themselves with the projects before engaging. The warnings are crucial given the growing number of crypto scams in the industry.

    He highlighted some common points of confusion for some in the community. These include BONE, fake bridges or adding Shibarium to MetaMask. For instance, BONE is the gas used on Shibarium, serving to ensure transactions are cheaper and better integrated with the broader Shiba Inu community.

    However, it is noteworthy that this gas could spike when the network is experiencing heavy usage. Hence, to avoid incurring significant expense, users can transact during off-peak hours.

    Gushiken particularly stressed the need for users to avoid getting scammed by fake bridges. Notably, these bridges are scam websites or apps that claim to link assets, such as Ethereum, to the Shibarium network. In reality, they explore ways to steal users’ funds.

    Vigilance remains crucial on Shibarium

    Additionally, "adding Shibarium to MetaMask" refers to the manual process where users manually enter the correct network details. If one is not careful, a user could enter these details into the fake "guides" that pop up and connect to malicious sites.

    Overall, the message serves as a reminder to the Shibarium community to always avoid common pitfalls and prevent loss of their assets. Interestingly, these malicious actors could create offers tied to real events, such as milestones attained, and request users to "claim a reward." Such links to the reward end up stealing a user’s funds.

    #Shibarium
