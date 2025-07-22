Crucial Security Guide Issued to Shibarium Community: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shibarium community has received a cautionary message to guide users in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem. In a post on X, an insider in the SHIB community, Yona Gushiken, urged vigilance from those who interact with BONE and Shibarium, the ecosystem’s layer-2 blockchain.

SHIB community cautioned over fake bridge threats

Gushiken emphasized that users, especially new investors in the Shibarium community, need to familiarize themselves with the projects before engaging. The warnings are crucial given the growing number of crypto scams in the industry.

He highlighted some common points of confusion for some in the community. These include BONE, fake bridges or adding Shibarium to MetaMask . For instance, BONE is the gas used on Shibarium, serving to ensure transactions are cheaper and better integrated with the broader Shiba Inu community.

Confused by $BONE, fake bridges, or adding Shibarium to MetaMask? 😵💫 Don’t get wrecked—learn the ropes before you click. 🧠💥 #Shibarium #CryptoTips

However, it is noteworthy that this gas could spike when the network is experiencing heavy usage. Hence, to avoid incurring significant expense, users can transact during off-peak hours.

Gushiken particularly stressed the need for users to avoid getting scammed by fake bridges. Notably, these bridges are scam websites or apps that claim to link assets, such as Ethereum, to the Shibarium network. In reality, they explore ways to steal users’ funds.

Vigilance remains crucial on Shibarium

Additionally, "adding Shibarium to MetaMask" refers to the manual process where users manually enter the correct network details. If one is not careful, a user could enter these details into the fake "guides" that pop up and connect to malicious sites.