Crema Finance Suspends Liquidity Services After Hacking Incident

Crema Finance, a Solana-based blockchain protocol, has halted its services after experiencing a $6 million hack, according to a Twitter tweet .



According to data provided by independent security research firm OtterSec , the attack was carried out with the help of Solend flashloans.



The address that allegedly belongs to the hacker has been blacklisted, offering the bad actor an $800,000 bounty. Whoever hijacked the protocol has 72 hours to come forward in order to become a white hat.



Otherwise, Crema Finance threatens to contact law enforcement officials and start an official investigation in order to identify the hacker.



Last month, the protocol successfully closed a $5.4 million funding round.