Court Schedules New Telephonic Conference Between Ripple and SEC

Tue, 05/11/2021 - 19:23
Alex Dovbnya
The SEC will hash things over with Ripple during a new telephonic conference
Court Schedules New Telephonic Conference Between Ripple and SEC
A new telephonic conference between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been scheduled for May 21 by Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn.      

The two parties will discuss the recent motion filed by the agency that aims to compel the production of documents regarding legal advice the San Francisco-based company has received about XRP's regulatory status.      

Related
SEC Says XRP Holders Are Compelling It to Bring Enforcement Action Against Them

The SEC is poking holes in Ripple's "fair notice" defense ahead of its motion to strike. 

The judge is yet to rule on whether or not the regulator can send Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) requests to its overseas counterparts in order to obtain information from the defendants' foreign exchanges and partners. A recent conference on the matter took place on Apr. 30.    

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

