Court Schedules New Telephonic Conference Between Ripple and SEC

The SEC will hash things over with Ripple during a new telephonic conference

A new telephonic conference between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been scheduled for May 21 by Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn.

The two parties will discuss the recent motion filed by the agency that aims to compel the production of documents regarding legal advice the San Francisco-based company has received about XRP's regulatory status.

The SEC is poking holes in Ripple's "fair notice" defense ahead of its motion to strike.

The judge is yet to rule on whether or not the regulator can send Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) requests to its overseas counterparts in order to obtain information from the defendants' foreign exchanges and partners. A recent conference on the matter took place on Apr. 30.