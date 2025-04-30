COTI Secure Founding Member Status in SAAIBC: Details

Advertisement

Blockchain infrastructure heavyweight COTI shared the details of its recent accomplishments in the region of MENA. COTI is one of the founding members of Saudi Arabia AI and Blockchain Centre, a regional hub for sharing the best practices in two red-hot verticals.

COTI becomes founding member of Saudi Arabia AI and Blockchain Centre

Today, April 30, 2025, the team of COTI announces its role as a founding member of the Saudi Arabia AI and Blockchain Centre (SAAIBC). The centre brings together Saudi Arabian leaders, policymakers and practitioners through a shared mission to accelerate AI and blockchain adoption across MENA and broader Africa.

We are excited to announce the latest events schedule for the COTI team.

It's a global privacy tour!$COTI pic.twitter.com/LzI2Zfo85t — COTI Foundation (@COTInetwork) April 29, 2025

COTI’s involvement reflects a continued interest in the region and in the application of real-world assets (RWAs) to bridge traditional finance with blockchain economies.

The economic landscape of MENA and broader Africa presents one of the most dynamic environments for technological advancement globally. Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aims to transform the kingdom into a global AI powerhouse with unparalleled levels of investment.

This includes the Public Investment Fund (PIF), a $40 billion AI fund, and Project Transcendence, a $100 billion initiative to build investment into data centers, startups and AI infrastructure.

As a key partner to the SAABIC, COTI will bring deep insight into compliant confidentiality, auditability and ways to bridge the gap between traditional finance and Web3 technologies.

COTI’s technology addresses the biggest barrier to institutional adoption of public blockchain and compliant privacy. COTI’s fast, efficient privacy technology unlocks RWAs, a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity that spans lending, national infrastructure, commodities and everything in between.

SAABIC kicks off global RWA event in Dubai

Shahaf Bar-Geffen, CEO of COTI, is excited by the new frontiers that involvement with SAAIBC unlocks for his product and its worldwide adoption:

This is a rare opportunity to shape blockchain policy and infrastructure at an early stage throughout the Africa and MENA region. By bringing together infrastructure providers, including COTI, with investors, government officials, and businesses, we will be able to trial meaningful projects with input from all relevant stakeholders – giving the greatest possible chance of success.

SAABIC announced its formation today during the Real-World-Asset Summit in Dubai. This event provides the ideal backdrop to engage directly with key stakeholders driving the evolution of technology at the highest levels.

SAABIC members joined the RWA Summit roundtable alongside top leaders from government, investment and technology to address the major challenges to tokenization across MENA and broader Africa.

Held at the iconic Burj Al Arab, and coinciding with the TOKEN2049 conference, the event brought together a cohort of 40 distinguished guests, including notable government leaders and royal family members from the United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Republic of Kazakhstan, Republic of Nigeria, Republic of Sierra Leone, France and the United Kingdom.