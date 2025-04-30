Advertisement
Advertisement

    COTI Secure Founding Member Status in SAAIBC: Details

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 30/04/2025 - 12:55
    COTI, blockchain infrastructure ecosystem, joins Saudi Arabia AI and Blockchain Centre (SAAIBC) as its founding member
    Advertisement
    COTI Secure Founding Member Status in SAAIBC: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Blockchain infrastructure heavyweight COTI shared the details of its recent accomplishments in the region of MENA. COTI is one of the founding members of Saudi Arabia AI and Blockchain Centre, a regional hub for sharing the best practices in two red-hot verticals.

    COTI becomes founding member of  Saudi Arabia AI and Blockchain Centre

    Today, April 30, 2025, the team of COTI announces its role as a founding member of the Saudi Arabia AI and Blockchain Centre (SAAIBC). The centre brings together Saudi Arabian leaders, policymakers and practitioners through a shared mission to accelerate AI and blockchain adoption across MENA and broader Africa.

    COTI’s involvement reflects a continued interest in the region and in the application of real-world assets (RWAs) to bridge traditional finance with blockchain economies.

    Advertisement

    The economic landscape of MENA and broader Africa presents one of the most dynamic environments for technological advancement globally. Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aims to transform the kingdom into a global AI powerhouse with unparalleled levels of investment. 

    HOT Stories
    198,171,864,549 SHIB Stun Major US Exchange Coinbase
    1.5 Trillion PEPE Exits Binance as Crypto Market Trades in Red
    Bitcoin Is 100% to Pump, Max Keiser Explains Why
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: If Bitcoin Crashes to $300, Here’s Choice

    This includes the Public Investment Fund (PIF), a $40 billion AI fund, and Project Transcendence, a $100 billion initiative to build investment into data centers, startups and AI infrastructure.

    As a key partner to the SAABIC, COTI will bring deep insight into compliant confidentiality, auditability and ways to bridge the gap between traditional finance and Web3 technologies.

    COTI’s technology addresses the biggest barrier to institutional adoption of public blockchain and compliant privacy. COTI’s fast, efficient privacy technology unlocks RWAs, a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity that spans lending, national infrastructure, commodities and everything in between.

    SAABIC kicks off global RWA event in Dubai

    Shahaf Bar-Geffen, CEO of COTI, is excited by the new frontiers that involvement with SAAIBC unlocks for his product and its worldwide adoption:

    This is a rare opportunity to shape blockchain policy and infrastructure at an early stage throughout the Africa and MENA region. By bringing together infrastructure providers, including COTI, with investors, government officials, and businesses, we will be able to trial meaningful projects with input from all relevant stakeholders – giving the greatest possible chance of success.

    SAABIC announced its formation today during the Real-World-Asset Summit in Dubai. This event provides the ideal backdrop to engage directly with key stakeholders driving the evolution of technology at the highest levels.

    SAABIC members joined the RWA Summit roundtable alongside top leaders from government, investment and technology to address the major challenges to tokenization across MENA and broader Africa. 

    Held at the iconic Burj Al Arab, and coinciding with the TOKEN2049 conference, the event brought together a cohort of 40 distinguished guests, including notable government leaders and royal family members from the United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Republic of Kazakhstan, Republic of Nigeria, Republic of Sierra Leone, France and the United Kingdom.

    #COTI
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 30, 2025 - 12:44
    Bitcoin Breaks Major ATH, But It's Not What You Think
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 30, 2025 - 12:32
    98,292,623 XRP Transferred Mysteriously as New Whale Is Born
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BYDFi Partners with Ledger to Launch Limited Edition Hardware Wallet, Debuts at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Team behind popular Telegram wallet Grindery reveals wallet infra for AI agents
    Common Launches First Privacy Web App with Subsecond Proving Times for Arbitrum and Aleph Zero EVM
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BYDFi Partners with Ledger to Launch Limited Edition Hardware Wallet, Debuts at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Team behind popular Telegram wallet Grindery reveals wallet infra for AI agents
    Common Launches First Privacy Web App with Subsecond Proving Times for Arbitrum and Aleph Zero EVM
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Breaks Major ATH, But It's Not What You Think
    98,292,623 XRP Transferred Mysteriously as New Whale Is Born
    198,171,864,549 SHIB Stun Major US Exchange Coinbase
    Show all