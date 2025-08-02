Advertisement
    COTI Becomes Member of Tokenized Asset Coalition (TAC): Details

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Sat, 2/08/2025 - 10:19
    COTI, high-performance EVM-compatible privacy layer, joins Tokenized Asset Coalition (TAC) as its latest member to bring RWAs to Web3 rails
    COTI, a multi-purpose privacy protocol for on-chain applications, joins Tokenized Asset Coalition (TAC) to accelerate the process of real-world tokenization globally. COTI's solutions will offer an additional layer of privacy to new-gen RWAs developments.

    COTI privacy protocol joins Tokenized Asset Coalition (TAC)

    According to an official statement by its team, COTI, a privacy-centric L2 solution, has been officially introduced as the newest member of Tokenized Asset Coalition (TAC), a global alliance focused on bringing $1 trillion of TradFi money into the real-world tokenization space.

    COTI joins 23 other new members — chosen from hundreds of applicants — as part of the coalition's latest expansion wave. Other inductees include industry heavyweights such as Arbitrum, Polygon, Circle, Coinbase, Fireblocks, zkSync, Stellar and Fidelity.

    Tokenized Asset Coalition was launched with a bold mission to unite the fragmented efforts of traditional and decentralized finance in building an efficient, compliant and scalable infrastructure for tokenized assets.

    Their long-term vision revolves around the belief that tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs) such as bonds, real estate and commodities will be a defining force in the next era of finance.

    COTI was selected by Tokenized Asset Coalition (TAC) thanks to its privacy developments. COTI brings innovative privacy-on-demand technology — a breakthrough approach to enabling confidential, yet compliant, transactions and data management for RWAs.

    COTI will support tech development and marketing in RWAs scene

    As a new TAC member, COTI will take part in shaping key coalition activities, including bi-weekly coalition calls, quarterly whitepapers like "The State of Tokenized Assets," monthly industry content and other educational activities.

    Also, COTI will be contributing to representation at global events across Asia, Europe and North America as well as working groups focused on privacy, security, compliance and cross-chain standards.

    More importantly, COTI will bring a voice to privacy in a space dominated by transparency — making sure the future of finance respects not just openness, but also user protection and data sovereignty.

    COTI experts will bring profound expertise in RWAs tokenization to the programs and initiatives of Tokenized Asset Coalition (TAC) focused on making tokenization straightforward for every business at the intersection of Web2 and Web3.

    #COTI #Tokenized Asset Coalition
