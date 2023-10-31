Cosmos (ATOM) Brings IBC to Avalanche (AVAX): Details

Surprisngly, first Inter-Blockchain Communication protocols will go live on top of Avalanche (AVAX)

With the new development, Avalanche's C-chain, one of the largest EVM-compatible blockchains, will be seamlessly interoperable with 100+ networks based on Cosmos' SDK. Also, Avalanche (AVAX) will be connected to the Cosmos Hub ecosystem.

Cosmos' IBC client to go live on Avalanche (AVAX)

Landslide Network, a first-ever project that brings IBC protocol to Avalanche (AVAX), launches an incentivized testnet tomottow, Nov. 1, 2023. Landslide is a light software client and the brainchild of a unique collaboration between Landslide and Interchain Foundation's Strangelove.

1/ The ICF is excited to confirm that IBC is coming to Avalanche!@CosmosAVAX is developing the IBC light client on Avalanche, paving the way for seamless interoperability between Avalanche, Cosmos Hub, and 100+ other IBC-enabled chains.



Yes, @avax is joining the #interchain pic.twitter.com/uRAowiUDgW — Interchain Foundation (@interchain_io) October 31, 2023

The registration campaign for the testnet is running on the Landslide Network website. Potentially, any IBC-enabled chain or decentralized application (dApp) will be able to run natively on the Avalanche (AVAX) network.

The launch of IBC protocol on the top of Avalanche (AVAX) was foreseen by Avalanche (AVAX) inventor Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, founder and CEO of Ava Labs.

Nathan Windsor, cofounder and CEO of Landslide, is excited about the launch and the prospects it opens up for developers and researchers:

It is an honor to be working with the Interchain community and the ICF has been enormously helpful to us. Our team has had a long history of working on Cosmos infrastructure since back in the Ethermint days in 2018, and we are excited to bring IBC to Avalanche. IBC is fundamentally the most secure, and safest bridge technology in the world.

As covered by U.Today previously, on Oct. 25, 2023, dYdX open-sourced its standalone blockchain developed on Cosmos SDK.

ATOM price surges on apathetic market

Representatives of Ava Labs expect this collaboration to be mutually beneficial for both the ecosystem and for the entire global segment of Web3 and crypto:

Landslide brings CosmWasm to Avalanche’s novel consensus mechanism along with a gateway between the Cosmos and Avalanche ecosystems unified by IBC and Avalanche Warp Messaging. We are excited to see where this partnership takes the technology.

In recent announcements, ATOM, a core native utility and governance cryptocurrency of the Cosmos ecosystem, surges to its highest values since mid-August.

ATOM price added over 8.3% in the last 24 hours and jumped to $8.13. By contrast, Avalanche's AVAX lost 1.7% overnight.