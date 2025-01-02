CoinEx CEO Haipo Yang: Redefining Crypto Accessibility in 7 Years

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As CoinEx, a major cryptocurrency exchange, celebrates its seventh anniversary, its founder and CEO, renowned Web3 visionary Haipo Yang, shares his views on his product’s accomplishments and the next phases of its development.

Commitment to users is top priority: CoinEx CEO on seventh anniversary

CoinEx, a global cryptocurrency ecosystem that features dozens of crypto services for trading, staking, mining, yield farming and so on, inches closer to its seventh anniversary.

Kickstarting the celebration, CoinEx CEO Haipo Yang addressed crypto audiences with an open letter about his motivation for starting the exchange seven years ago, the latest accomplishments and some ambitions for what is next for CoinEx, a game-changing CEX of 2024.

First, he stressed that the exchange was founded in 2017 during the cryptocurrency boom, driven by a vision to become the “infrastructure of the blockchain world.” However, the market downturn of 2018-2019 tested its resolve.

Despite shrinking usage metrics and increased regulatory hostility, CoinEx managed to launch key products, such as its platform token CET and CoinEx Wallet, laying a solid foundation for its global expansion.

These developments paved the way for the major milestones of 2023-2024. In the last 12 months, CoinEx released a one-click cryptocurrency Swap module, P2P platform, CoinEx Staking dashboard, CoinEx Mining pool, PreToken Trading for early-stage altcoins and Futures Copy Trading toolkit. This diverse range of services meets the needs of various classes in the cryptocurrency audience.

Besides that, the exchange successfully completed a massive security enhancement. It rewrote security systems, adjusted the VIP-tier framework and updated CET utility systems to create a superior trading environment.

Furthermore, the exchange’s education and empowerment modules welcomed new products that have already gained traction in the global community. The exchange introduced CoinEx Insight and CoinEx Academy, two projects with investing insights and crypto knowledge for newcomers and pros.

Yang expressed his gratitude to all existing customers and explained the core philosophy of his business:

Whenever the market's activity slowed down,we took it as an opportunity to evaluate and advance our products to ensure that, once the market regained its momentum, we would be ready to handle large-scale and full-fledged trading mechanisms. In everything we do, our priority remains committed to our users.

He concluded that during its next phases of product development, CoinEx’s team is set to continue to commit its time and effort to i

mprove CoinEx’s ecosystem through enhancing product features, monitoring any security or regulatory concerns and exploring trade and investment opportunities.

10 million users in 200 countries: CoinEx evolves into tier-1 exchange

Given its trajectory of adding new projects, CoinEx has adhered to the “high-quality, high-speed, high-demand” listing strategy and supported 1,200+ cryptocurrencies, achieving a 50% year-on-year increase compared to 2023. This resulted in a significant increase of mechanisms and tools for a profitable and secure crypto experience for all CoinEx customers.

As of Q4, 2024, CoinEx is one of the most promising exchanges for cryptocurrency newbies thanks to its clear user interface. The platform now supports 1,800 trading markets, delivering a robust and inclusive trading experience.

Through comprehensive measures like reserve proof, user protection funds and safety education, it ensures a reliable trading environment for millions of users across 200+ countries.

By 2024, CoinEx’s global reach had expanded to include support for 18 languages and over 10 million registered users. Also, CoinEx remains dedicated to long-term growth through education and corporate social responsibility.

