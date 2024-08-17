Coinbase's Brian Armstrong Gives Crucial AI Statement

The intersection between crypto and AI has been a hot debate after the emergence of AI platforms like ChatGPT and others. Joining this debate is Brian Armstrong, the co-founder and CEO of Coinbase. Earlier today, he shared some interesting insights into the future of AI and crypto.

Advertisement

He mentioned that large language models (LLMs) should integrate crypto wallets. LLMs are basically machine learning models that are designed specifically to understand as well as generate human language text. OpenAI’s ChatGPT is the widely used LLM-based tool today.

Armstrong further mentioned that by integrating crypto wallets into LLM models, we can enter a world where AI agents will be able to complete tasks on behalf of users and participate in the crypto economy. These tasks could include crypto trading and analyzing market trends, among others.

Coinbase unveils AI builder program

These remarks from Armstrong come amid the recent launch of Coinbase Developer Platform's AI Grants Program. The platform revealed that interested participants can build AI bots with Coinbase MPC Wallets and compete in the competition to win $15,000 in grants.

As per the official Coinbase blog , AI agents can use the MPC Wallets to send and receive payments in USDC, a stablecoin from Circle. These transactions will be conducted without any fee on the Base platform. The blog further revealed that users can even earn yields on their USDC wallet balances.

📢Announcing CDP's AI Grants Program📢



Build AI bots with Coinbase MPC Wallets to compete for $15,000 in grants!https://t.co/kT3XftmEry



Details 🧵 — Coinbase Developer Platform🛡️ (@CoinbaseDev) August 16, 2024

This is a notable development from the U.S. exchange as it aims to develop a crossover between the realms of artificial intelligence and crypto/ blockchain . The idea of AI agents is anticipated to transform trading experiences while also potentially onboarding millions of users into the crypto world.

Brian Armstrong's tweet stresses upon the importance of this crypto and AI crossover. Moreover, he further revealed that AI adoption can go beyond the crypto realm. He said in his side note that it is important for every checkout experience to support AI agents to buy things. He anticipates it to happen soon.