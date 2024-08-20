    Coinbase CEO Reacts to 'Deadlift ETF' to Be Added in List

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Coinbase CEO might join 'Deadlift ETF' that has been making rounds in both crypto and financial industries
    Tue, 20/08/2024 - 12:03
    Coinbase CEO Reacts to 'Deadlift ETF' to Be Added in List
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Known for his dedication to personal fitness, Coinbase's CEO Brian Armstrong jumped into a Twitter chat about a "Deadlift ETF" that has been creating some social traction. It is an ETF crafted by @levelsio X user that only includes companies whose CEOs lift weights or engage in combat sports — no cardio-only allowed. Believe it or not, the ETF has reportedly outpaced the S&P 500 by 140% over the last four years.

    Advertisement

    Hitting the gym hard, Armstrong, who trains six days a week, chimed in. That is when @levelsio replied, "Man I actually thought of you cause you looked jacked but couldn’t confirm you lifted." Just like Coinbase, Armstrong’s company might be included in this quirky ETF.

    More by chance than anything else, while it is amusing to think that a CEO’s workout routine might enhance a stock's performance, this ETF’s success is probably not just because a CEO is "swole" and their stock is going to flex in the market.

    Related
    Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Move Coming, Here's Why
    Tue, 08/20/2024 - 08:35
    Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Move Coming, Here's Why
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Largest Korean Exchange Adds PEPE/USDT Pair, PEPE Soars 13%
    Bitcoin Is Form of Art: Yuval Noah Harari
    Elon Musk Stuns Dogecoin Community With New Post
    Solana Users Targeted with Malicious Chrome Extension

    Since it went public, the stock has been up and down, and it has definitely felt the jolts that come with being linked to the crypto market. Despite some strong moments, Coinbase's stock is still trying to find its balance in a pretty unpredictable space. The result largely depends on the performance of the cryptocurrency market as their profitability is directly tied to the popularity of the industry and the amount of inflows to it.

    Remember that stock performance is more about market trends than about how much the CEO can bench press, but while the Deadlift ETF is a fun and humorous idea, it is good for a laugh and maybe a little motivation to hit the gym for those who work in or follow the financial industry.

    #Coinbase #Brian Armstrong
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 20, 2024 - 12:00
    Largest Korean Exchange Adds PEPE/USDT Pair, PEPE Soars 13%
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 20, 2024 - 11:55
    Bitcoin Is Form of Art: Yuval Noah Harari
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CryptoGames Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Exciting Events and New Opportunities
    LBank Celebrates 9th Anniversary with Over $1,000,000 in Prizes
    Holonym Foundation Emerges with $5.5 Million Seed Funding to Provide Global Digital Personhood with Human Keys
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase CEO Reacts to 'Deadlift ETF' to Be Added in List
    Largest Korean Exchange Adds PEPE/USDT Pair, PEPE Soars 13%
    Bitcoin Is Form of Art: Yuval Noah Harari
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD