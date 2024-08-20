Coinbase CEO Reacts to 'Deadlift ETF' to Be Added in List

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Known for his dedication to personal fitness, Coinbase's CEO Brian Armstrong jumped into a Twitter chat about a "Deadlift ETF" that has been creating some social traction. It is an ETF crafted by @levelsio X user that only includes companies whose CEOs lift weights or engage in combat sports — no cardio-only allowed. Believe it or not, the ETF has reportedly outpaced the S&P 500 by 140% over the last four years.

Hitting the gym hard, Armstrong, who trains six days a week, chimed in. That is when @levelsio replied, "Man I actually thought of you cause you looked jacked but couldn’t confirm you lifted." Just like Coinbase, Armstrong’s company might be included in this quirky ETF.

🏋️ I made a Deadlift ETF with only companies with CEOs that lift weights or do fight sports (not just cardio)



It outperforms the S&P500 by 140% or 2.4x over the last 4 years!



Lifting weights = $$$ pic.twitter.com/BwALkXgKFG — @levelsio (@levelsio) August 19, 2024

More by chance than anything else, while it is amusing to think that a CEO’s workout routine might enhance a stock's performance, this ETF’s success is probably not just because a CEO is "swole" and their stock is going to flex in the market.

Since it went public, the stock has been up and down, and it has definitely felt the jolts that come with being linked to the crypto market. Despite some strong moments, Coinbase's stock is still trying to find its balance in a pretty unpredictable space. The result largely depends on the performance of the cryptocurrency market as their profitability is directly tied to the popularity of the industry and the amount of inflows to it.

Remember that stock performance is more about market trends than about how much the CEO can bench press, but while the Deadlift ETF is a fun and humorous idea, it is good for a laugh and maybe a little motivation to hit the gym for those who work in or follow the financial industry.