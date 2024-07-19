Coinband Web3 Marketing Agency Offers Holistic Services for Blockchain Businesses

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Launched in early 2022, Coinband cryptocurrency marketing agency introduced a number of novel instruments for boosting the visibility and global recognition of Web3 platforms. Its range of services includes both pre-launch and post-launch options.

Coinband agency fuels crypto businesses with 360° marketing support

Global digital agency Coinband is a one-stop platform for PR and marketing activities focused on the crypto, blockchain and AI segments. As of early Q3, 2024, it scored over 1,000 collaborations, with crypto KOLs entered into 50+ marketing collaborations with blockchain products.

Image by Coinband

Coinband’s team boasts decades of combined experience in the segments of marketing, PR and customer service. Founder Artur Shustov has been in the game since the 2017 crypto rally, while CBDO Dmitriy Mitiuk has seven years of experience in a variety of sales roles.

Coinband has successfully collaborated with a clutch of heavyweights of the Web3 scene, including Bybit, OKX, ChainGPT, DAO Maker, Poolz, Uniswap and NEAR.

The platform offers various services ranging from sectoral coverage (social media, specific websites and so on) and one-stop packages for ICOs, IEOs and IDOs. Its pay-per-click digital advertising packages include options focused on X, Linkedin, Reddit, Discord and other platforms.

Besides that, Coinband offers website development services. It has already released a couple of landing pages, corporate websites and even full-fledged peer-to-peer cryptocurrency exchanges on various blockchains.

Single agency, dozens of offerings for DeFi, NFT, GameFi teams

Coinband offers community management opportunities in the crypto industry, a sector in which community engagement is a key to successful product growth. Services include onboarding new audience members and engaging them with AMA speaking events and contests, as well as moderating chats to safeguard the health of the community over time.

When it comes to SEO and SERP instruments, Coinband also offers a holistic and ecosystem approach to each of its clients.

Coinband specializes in helping Web3 companies attract organic traffic through content and backlink-building strategies. Recognizing the increasing difficulty of ranking high on Google, Coinband adopts a content-first approach that adds value to clients and enables smooth entry into the marketing funnel.

As a result, despite being a young platform, Coinband has already established itself as a reliable crypto marketing partner.