CME's Bitcoin Futures and Options Had Record-Breaking Q2

Fri, 07/02/2021 - 19:07
Alex Dovbnya
CME Group's Bitcoin futures and options saw a record average daily volume in Q2
CME's Bitcoin Futures and Options Had Record-Breaking Q2
Bitcoin futures and options offered by Chicago-based CME Group reached a record average daily volume of 26,575 contracts in the second quarter of 2021.

In early May, CME launched its micro Bitcoin futures that are denominated at 0.1 BTC. At the end of June, they surpassed 1 million contracts, showing that institutional appetite was still there despite a massive market correction.

Iran Plans to Ban Bitcoin Payments

Ether futures—which made their debut in early February—logged ADV 3,740 contracts in Q2.

Overall, the world’s leading futures exchange traded an average of 18.4 million contracts per day, which represents a 5 percent increase compared to the previous quarter.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

