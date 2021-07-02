CME's Bitcoin Futures and Options Had Record-Breaking Q2

Bitcoin futures and options offered by Chicago-based CME Group reached a record average daily volume of 26,575 contracts in the second quarter of 2021.



In early May, CME launched its micro Bitcoin futures that are denominated at 0.1 BTC. At the end of June, they surpassed 1 million contracts, showing that institutional appetite was still there despite a massive market correction.

Ether futures—which made their debut in early February—logged ADV 3,740 contracts in Q2.

Overall, the world’s leading futures exchange traded an average of 18.4 million contracts per day, which represents a 5 percent increase compared to the previous quarter.