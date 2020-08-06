Tweet-based article

Circle Inks Partnership with BCB Group to Meet Growing USDC Demand from Financial Institutions

News
Thu, 08/06/2020 - 14:02
Yuri Molchan
Major fintech firm Circle has partnered with BCB Group to help it improve its infrastructure for efficient use of USD Coin for payouts, settlements, etc.
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

A major global financial services group that works with digital assets and financial institutions has announced its partnership with the London-based company Circle, the creator of the USDC stablecoin.

BCB Group will make use of Circle’s functionality in order to improve the way its institutional customers utilize Circle’s USD Coinincluding transaction speed, fees, and so on.

Image via Twitter

New partnership to meet growing demand for USDC

BCB Group has partnered with USDC emitter Circle as the demand for stablecoins, and USDC in particular, is growing from BCB’s institutional clients.

BCB intends to integrate the functionality of Circle and improve the speed of transactions, lower payment and settlement fees for customers and improve the efficiency of settlements overall.

BCB is committed to becoming a leading company that provides quick and efficient USDC payments in Europe. This partnership with Circle will also allow BCB’s clients to solve their issues with clearing and custody and will lower the negative rate risk for their European exposure.

Related
Circle’s USDC Stablecoin Joins $1,000,000,000 Club

USDC is the fastest growing stablecoin

USDC is believed to be the USD-backed stablecoin that is fastest growing, unlike its rivals, and is fully backed by the CENTRE consortium founded by Coinnbase exchange and Circle.

Besides, unlike USDT, USDC has no issues regarding the sufficient amount of USD that its supply is pegged to.

Both Circle and BCB Group CEOs are excited about the partnership and believe it to be beneficial for each other and for USDC's further adoption.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.


Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
5 days ago

Breaking: Teenager Behind Twitter Bitcoin Hack Gets Arrested
Alex Dovbnya
News
2 days ago

Bitcoin Futures Offered by CME Now in Third Spot, Behind Only These Two Exchanges
Alex Dovbnya
News
5 days ago

Former Ripple CEO Chris Larsen Wires 75 Mln XRP, Following Large Anon Wallets Sending Same XRP Amount to His Address
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settings