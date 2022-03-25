Chingari (GARI) Web3 Social App Announces Fashion TV Partnership

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The fastest-growing Indian video application, Chingari (GARI), becomes an official partner of Fashion TV, a renowned fashion and lifestyle media platform.

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Chingari (GARI), a crypto-friendly short-video application, it has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Fashion TV.

Within this collaboration, Chingari (GARI) will exclusively broadcast short videos created for Fashion TV’s lifestyle content. It is the first time that Fashion TV partners with a short-video application.

To celebrate this game-changing partnership, the two platforms unveil a limited NFT series. Chingari (GARI) and Fashion TV launched 100 NFTs with a number of unique utilities.

Mr. Sumit Ghosh, CEO and co-founder of Chingari, is fascinated by the mission of the new partnership and the opportunities it unlocks for crypto:

We are extremely happy to announce the partnership of Chingari, powered by GARI and Fashion TV. The partnership will be mutually beneficial for both the brands with Chingari getting exclusive rights to play Fashion TV content on its platform. Further, the all exclusive 100 GARI Panda NFTs and Fashion TV NFTs, GARI Panda NFTs will turn out to be a goldrush for the artists and celebrities across the globe

Adoption of “Indian TikTok” gains steam

NFTs by Fashion TV and Chingari will have access to exclusive parties and fashion shows by Fashion TV, access to Fashion Metaverse and other limited options.

Michel Adam Lisowski, president of FTV, stressed that joining the Web3 application is fully aligned with the global vision of the channel:

The partnership aligns with our vision to make accessible our premium content from the fashion industry’s most successful designers, models, photographers to everyone. The Fashion TV- GARI Panda NFTs is another exciting offer to the community wherein the early adopters could churn out crazy payouts

As covered by U.Today previously, Chingari (GARI) was launched in 2021 as an alternative to mainstream entertainment application TikTok on the Indian market.

By March 2022, it has amassed 130 million users across India who publish short videos in 15+ languages.

To accelerate its adoption, Chaingari’s team launched a star contest with heavyweight CEX KuCoin as an official partner.