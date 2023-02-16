'Chinese MATIC' Conflux (CFX) up 150%, DENT Follows It up, Here's Why

Thu, 02/16/2023 - 11:44
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Conflux network token spikes 150% on China Telecom partnership, here's who else got caught up in trend
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Conflux network token CFX has seen its price rise by more than 150% in less than two days, following news of a partnership with China Telecom to issue blockchain-based SIM cards. Thus, the Conflux network has once again lived up to the name "China's Polygon (MATIC)," which is renowned for its partnerships with major corporations.

CFX to USD by CoinMarketCap

Since the announcement yesterday, the price of CFX has risen from $0.06 per token to $0.14 by now. However, CFX is not alone in receiving an influx of attention and money on the back of such a massive blockchain-telecom collaboration. As a result of enthusiasts searching for ways to realize a missed opportunity, the cash flow went to DENT.

Money flow

According to its description on CoinMarketCap, Dent is a digital mobile operator that relies on blockchain technology for its operations. The project itself says eSim is currently available for purchase using the provider's services in 70 countries. At the end of January 2023, Dent added the ability to pay for its services via Binance Pay and the cryptocurrencies it supports.

Following the recent news, DENT token, which entered the market as a result of an ICO in 2017, has risen by more than 30% in recent days, mostly today. The token's trading volume has risen by more than 560% in the last 24 hours.

#Conflux CFX News #Dent
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

