Chiliz (CHZ) Recently Launched Chain Hits Significant Milestone: Details

Wed, 07/19/2023 - 16:30
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Chiliz (CHZ) chain gains traction
The Chiliz Chain has hit a significant milestone barely months after its launch. According to an exciting Twitter announcement, the Chiliz chain has surpassed 100,000 wallet addresses and 500,000 transactions.

This represents a significant milestone, with the Chiliz chain's mainnet having gone live nearly two months ago.

As reported, the Chiliz Chain 2.0 Genesis First Block was produced on Feb. 8, with the public launch of the Layer 1 blockchain completed in May.

In May, the Chiliz Chain mainnet, a first-of-its-kind blockchain infrastructure for sports and entertainment, went live.

Chiliz (CHZ) Jumps 13% as Chiliz Chain 2.0 Goes Live: Details

Marking a crucial phase in the Chiliz project, Chiliz Chain is a Layer 1, EVM-compatible, proof-of-staked authority (PoSA) blockchain aimed at delivering infrastructure for sports teams and brands to build Web3 products that promote community interaction.

In another big milestone for the Chiliz project in the U.S., Chiliz and Socios CEO Alexandre Dreyfus announced on July 18 that the Chiliz "Fan Token" trademark in the U.S. has finally been approved and registered.

Chiliz price action

At the time of writing, CHZ was marginally down in the last 24 hours to $0.078. Chiliz could be said to have underperformed in 2023 so far, despite the significant milestones reached.

This downturn notwithstanding, the crypto asset continues to see accumulation from various tiers of holders. According to IntoTheBlock, CHZ address tiers have seen increases in their balance holdings in the last 30 days.

Notably, Chiliz addresses who own 10 to 100 million CHZ have grown their holdings by 14.81%, while those who own 100 million to one billion CHZ have increased their holdings by 11.11% in the aforementioned time frame.

article image
