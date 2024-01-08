Advertisement
AD

Chainlink Whales Are Making Massive Buys: Will LINK Price Rally?

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Chainlink whales becoming more active again, but price reversal might not come as soon as expected
Mon, 8/01/2024 - 11:14
Chainlink Whales Are Making Massive Buys: Will LINK Price Rally?
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Chainlink whales are pushing their limits as we spotted a significant accumulation on-chain. Fresh wallets, potentially under the control of a single entity, have withdrawn approximately 1,287,492 LINK, valued at $17.5 million, from Binance in just three days. This significant accumulation raises the question: is a LINK price rally on the horizon?

Analyzing the LINK/USDT chart, there is an observable ebb and flow in Chainlink's market valuation. Recently, LINK has been trading around a crucial juncture, interacting closely with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). This level often acts as a dynamic support or resistance for asset prices. The current stance below the 50 EMA suggests that LINK is in a delicate position, testing investor conviction.

Strengths on the chart are evident from the recent accumulation by whales, which could potentially translate into buying pressure, supporting a bullish scenario for LINK. This whale activity often precedes significant price movements, as large accumulations can indicate insider confidence or knowledge about forthcoming positive developments within the Chainlink ecosystem.

Related
Dogecoin and Bitcoin Head to Moon With Epic Rocket Launch Today

However, weaknesses are also present, as indicated by the descending trading volume, which suggests a lack of retail investor participation and could cap any potential rally. For LINK to sustain a price rally, it would require consistent volume and investor interest, which currently appears subdued.

Related
This XRP Price Pattern Heralds Reversal, Here's Why

Despite the recent whale activity, LINK's price remains within a narrow range, struggling to break out. The RSI sits in a neutral position, neither overbought nor oversold, indicating a lack of clear direction in market sentiment. For a strong bullish reversal, LINK would need to close convincingly above the 50-day EMA, with increased volume confirming the breakout.

#Chainlink
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Cardano up 100% in Trading Volume as ADA Price Eyes Recovery
2024/01/08 13:43
Cardano up 100% in Trading Volume as ADA Price Eyes Recovery
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Three Major Cardano (ADA) On-Chain Metrics Flash Green
2024/01/08 13:17
Three Major Cardano (ADA) On-Chain Metrics Flash Green
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Major SHIB Warning Made by Shiba Inu Rep as Price Plummets 20% Weekly
2024/01/08 13:17
Major SHIB Warning Made by Shiba Inu Rep as Price Plummets 20% Weekly
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

COCA and Wirex Unveil World's First MPC Wallet with Non-Custodial Debit Card
Mint and Trade Real-World Addresses Onchain with PropyKeys dApp, Part of Propy Ecosystem
Unveiling Tomorrow: Kuwait's Central Agency for Information Technology Joins Forces with IDC to Showcase the Future of IT in an 'AI Everywhere' World
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Cardano up 100% in Trading Volume as ADA Price Eyes Recovery
Three Major Cardano (ADA) On-Chain Metrics Flash Green
Major SHIB Warning Made by Shiba Inu Rep as Price Plummets 20% Weekly
Show all