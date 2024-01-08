Chainlink Whales Are Making Massive Buys: Will LINK Price Rally?

Chainlink whales are pushing their limits as we spotted a significant accumulation on-chain. Fresh wallets, potentially under the control of a single entity, have withdrawn approximately 1,287,492 LINK, valued at $17.5 million, from Binance in just three days. This significant accumulation raises the question: is a LINK price rally on the horizon?

Analyzing the LINK/USDT chart, there is an observable ebb and flow in Chainlink's market valuation. Recently, LINK has been trading around a crucial juncture, interacting closely with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). This level often acts as a dynamic support or resistance for asset prices. The current stance below the 50 EMA suggests that LINK is in a delicate position, testing investor conviction.

We noticed that a whale/institution accumulated $LINK.



12 fresh wallets (possibly belonging to the same person) withdrew 1,287,492 $LINK($17.5M) from #Binance in the last 3 days.



Address:

0xfca9eD717E3878DdE14D3B10F49a751368A66384

0x7cc6388B25146B4D05270098Bfc8A587Ad5Db24B… pic.twitter.com/hCFVE0Ofer — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) January 7, 2024

Strengths on the chart are evident from the recent accumulation by whales, which could potentially translate into buying pressure, supporting a bullish scenario for LINK. This whale activity often precedes significant price movements, as large accumulations can indicate insider confidence or knowledge about forthcoming positive developments within the Chainlink ecosystem.

However, weaknesses are also present, as indicated by the descending trading volume, which suggests a lack of retail investor participation and could cap any potential rally. For LINK to sustain a price rally, it would require consistent volume and investor interest, which currently appears subdued.

Despite the recent whale activity, LINK's price remains within a narrow range, struggling to break out. The RSI sits in a neutral position, neither overbought nor oversold, indicating a lack of clear direction in market sentiment. For a strong bullish reversal, LINK would need to close convincingly above the 50-day EMA, with increased volume confirming the breakout.