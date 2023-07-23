Chainlink (LINK) Whales Are on Buying Spree, Here's What Caused It

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Chainlink (LINK) has been generating substantial interest among heavy-hitters on the market. Notably, one whale has recently made significant LINK purchases, sparking renewed interest and speculation about LINK's potential price performance in the foreseeable future.

In a recent transaction, a whale spent 1,757 stETH, equivalent to $3.3 million, to buy a whopping 411,142 LINK at an average price of $8.06. This move, which occurred a couple of hours ago, was not an isolated event.

A whale spent 1,757 $stETH($3.3M) to buy 411,142 $LINK at an average price of $8.06 2 hrs ago.



The whale also spent 500K $USDC to buy 65,723 $LINK at $7.61 on Jul 20.https://t.co/v5RZ2ZTo2N pic.twitter.com/3ikw2tmDhd — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) July 22, 2023

The same whale had already shown keen interest in Chainlink, having spent 500,000 USDC to buy 65,723 LINK at $7.61 on July 20. These substantial purchases represent a bullish signal for LINK, contributing to its recent upward price trajectory.

The price of LINK has been on a rise lately, surpassing the $8 price level, gaining an impressive 8% in a single day. These notable spikes have been attributed, in part, to the whales who have been accumulating the token. The optimistic sentiment reflected by these whales is usually a strong indicator of an asset's potential.

However, despite the current bullish sentiment, traders should be mindful of the potential for a price reversal. LINK's RSI, the Relative Strength Index, is currently forming a double-top pattern. This pattern is often seen as a bearish signal, suggesting that the asset may be overbought and due for a correction.

While the big players' accumulation often induces positive market sentiment, the double-top pattern in RSI is a reminder to investors that LINK's price may soon experience a pullback. As always, while whale movements can hint at potential future price actions, investors should undertake their due diligence and consider market volatility.