Cathie Wood’s Ark Files for Bitcoin ETF

Zug-based exchange-traded product (ETP) issuer 21Shares AG and Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management have filed a joint application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund:

21Shares US LLC (the “Sponsor”) is the sponsor of the Trust, Delaware Trust Company (the “Trustee”) is the trustee of the Trust, and Coinbase Custody Trust Company, LLC (“Coinbase Custody”) (the “Custodian”) is the custodian for the Trust, and will hold all of the Trust’s bitcoin on the Trust’s behalf. ARK Investment Management LLC (“ARK”) provides assistance in the marketing of the Shares.

If approved, ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF will be trading on the Cboe BZX Exchange.



In early May, Wood was appointed to the board of Amun Holdings, the owner of 21Shares.



This is already the twelfth ETF application in the U.S. The likes of Fidelity, Galaxy Digital, and VanEck have already jumped into the race.



Ark currently owns roughly $250 million in the shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.