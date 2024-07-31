    Cat of DOGE's Owner Skyrockets to $70 Million as Meme Coin

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cat companion of DOGE has catapulted to fame and fortune, with its own meme coin surging to epic $70 million in market cap
    Wed, 31/07/2024 - 13:07
    Cat of DOGE's Owner Skyrockets to $70 Million as Meme Coin
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Solana is definitely the headliner of what has been happening in the crypto market over the past year and a half. Apart from the fact that SOL itself, a native blockchain token, has literally risen from the dead after the FTX crash and is now approaching the $100 billion mark in market capitalization, Solana has become the platform where the most interesting events are taking place. 

    Advertisement

    One of these can be called the meme cryptocurrency season, where hundreds and thousands of new tokens are deployed on the blockchain every day. It has never been easier to create them. Every day, new narratives emerge, some of which then wane and some of which stay alive - like cat meme cryptocurrencies. 

    Related
    Major SHIB Metric Soars 7,334% As Team Announces Crucial Update Coming This Week
    Tue, 07/30/2024 - 07:53
    Major SHIB Metric Soars 7,334% As Team Announces Crucial Update Coming This Week
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Samson Mow Issues Bullish Bitcoin Call on Goldman Sachs Boss
    Extreme Surge in XRP Whales Spotted
    $70,000 Breakthrough Eludes Bitcoin, What's Next? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Escapes Downtrend, But Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Breakthrough?
    Ripple Betting Big on Brazil

    One such coin is GINNAN, a meme token created in honor of the cat of Kabosu Mama, the owner of Shiba Inu that became world famous thanks to the DOGE meme and later gave birth to Dogecoin.

    What's going on?

    The cat itself was already known, but the meme token with it only appeared two days ago. This is due to the fact that the owner of DOGE got a new dog, and the attention of all the degens went into this area. Since its appearance, the token has managed to grow to the mark of $70 million. 

    Then, however, there was a sell-off by those who managed to buy GINNAN before all the hype and the price of the token fell by 45%. 

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Related
    New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Exploding in Popularity. Here's What Makes It Special
    Sun, 07/28/2024 - 18:17
    New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Exploding in Popularity. Here's What Makes It Special
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    What will happen next with the cat token is an open question. Meme cryptocurrencies are very risky and rarely survive, but there are successful examples. In any case, the crypto market never ceases to amaze.

    #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Shiba Eternity Game Goes Live in Closed Beta: Details
    Jul 31, 2024 - 13:00
    Shiba Eternity Game Goes Live in Closed Beta: Details
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image 794 Million in ETH in 20 Hours - What's Happening?
    Jul 31, 2024 - 13:00
    794 Million in ETH in 20 Hours - What's Happening?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image $388 Million Bitcoin Withdrawal Stuns Largest Crypto Exchange, Binance
    Jul 31, 2024 - 13:00
    $388 Million Bitcoin Withdrawal Stuns Largest Crypto Exchange, Binance
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Ethernity Launches the First Entertainment-Focused Layer 2 Chain on Optimism’s Superchain
    Venom Continues Global Expansion with Listing on Coins.ph
    DSCVR Launches Canvas: A Massive Leap for Web3 Social Embedded Apps
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cat of DOGE's Owner Skyrockets to $70 Million as Meme Coin
    Shiba Eternity Game Goes Live in Closed Beta: Details
    794 Million in ETH in 20 Hours - What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD